Candidates for Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week

It seemed only a matter of time, but Covid-19 took a big toll on the area's high school sports landscape last week.
Still, there were some standout performances across the athletic arenas. Here are this week's candidates for The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week (in alphabetical order).
Josh Dickerson, Midland Trail football. The senior quarterback completed 7 of 9 passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-0 win over Meadow Bridge. It was his second night with three TDs in as many weeks.
Abby Dillon, Woodrow Wilson volleyball. The freshman collected 37 assists and 25 digs as the Flying Eagles swept a quad against Greenbrier East, Oak Hill and Princeton.
Carson Eckley, Woodrow Wilson boys soccer. The senior came up big in the Flying Eagles' 5-1 win over sectional foe Princeton, scoring two goals and assisting on two others. That came after he scored all three goals in Woodrow's tight 4-3 loss at Cabell Midland.
Elysia Salon, Woodrow Wilson volleyball. The senior accounted for 17 kills, 12 aces and 15 digs in last Tuesday's victory.
Ayden Simms, Midland Trail football. The senior had another efficient night for the Patriots, scoring on a 16-yard run and catches of 40 and 20 yards — the only three times he touched the ball on offense. He also picked off a pass for his third interception in two weeks.
Cole Vandall, Greenbrier West football. The Cavaliers quarterback threw a 16-yard touchdown pass, scored on a 6-yard run and returned an interception 46 yards for a third TD in a 32-0 win over Pocahontas County.
Voting on The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week is now open at register-herald.com. Click on the story to vote.
The winner will be chosen by The Register-Herald sports staff. Any ties will be broken by the reader vote.
All candidates are chosen based on stats made available to The Register-Herald. It’s simple: If you don’t report your scores and stats, we can’t consider your athlete for Athlete of the Week.
Think we missed someone? Have your coaches or statisticians report their scores and stats to us each night. This can be done several ways.
We can be reached at 304-255-4475 or 304-255-4477 after 5 p.m., or you can email your information to sports@register-herald.com, gfauber@register-herald.com and budy@register-herald.com. You can also tag the Twitter address below.
