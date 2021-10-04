Here are the candidates for the latest Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week (in alphabetical order):
Kaleb Clark, Nicholas County football. Clark ran 26 times for 180 yards and three touchdowns, and added a 12-yard touchdown reception in Nicholas County's 47-22 win over Midland Trail.
Monquelle Davis, Greenbrier East football. The junior quarterback ran times nine times for 95 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown, completed 9 of 17 passes for 152 yards and another touchdown and caught two passes — both 30-yard touchdowns — in a 55-12 win at Mingo Central.
Logan Dodrill, Liberty football. Dodrill had a career-high 223 yards on 33 carries for three touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the Raiders' 30-22 win over Wayne.
Ty Nickell, Greenbrier West football. The senior running back ran for 217 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries, and scored on a 14-yard touchdown catch in the Cavaliers' 51-12 win over Meadow Bridge. One of his touchdown runs went for 98 yards, breaking the team record of 97 set by Brian Gray against Summers County on Sept. 28, 2007.
Logan Phalin, Independence football. The senior quarterback was a combined 7-of-13 for 178 yards and six touchdowns with one interception in wins over Westside and Summers County.
Woodrow Wilson golf team. The Flying Eagles upended George Washington to win the Class AAA Region 3 championship. It was Woodrow Wilson's first region title since 1995.
Voting on The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week is now open at register-herald.com. Click on the story to vote.
The winner will be chosen by The Register-Herald sports staff. Any ties will be broken by the reader vote.
All candidates are chosen based on stats made available to The Register-Herald. It’s simple: If you don’t report your scores and stats, we can’t consider your athlete for Athlete of the Week.
Think we missed someone? Have your coaches or statisticians report their scores and stats to us each night. This can be done several ways.
We can be reached at 304-255-4475 or 304-255-4477 after 5 p.m., or you can email your information to sports@register-herald.com, gfauber@register-herald.com and budy@register-herald.com.
You can also tag the Twitter address below.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber