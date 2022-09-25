Candidates for Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week

Here are the candidates for The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week:
Ethan Holliday, Greenbrier West football. Holliday had two interceptions — one for a pick-six — and rushed for a touchdown in Greenbrier West's 54-0 win over Meadow Bridge.
Charlotte McGinnis, Shady Spring girls cross country. McGinnis won the Shady Spring Invitational, completing the course at Little Beaver State Park with a time of 21:32.
Ethan Vargo-Thomas, Oak Hill football. Vargo-Thomas caught three touchdown passes and kicked four PATs in a 54-14 win over Ripley.
Michael Vecellio, Shady Spring boys soccer. Vecellio scored all six of his team's goals in a 6-1 win over Bluefield, then scored four more in a 5-1 win over James Monroe.
Mya Wooton, Woodrow Wilson girls soccer. Wooton scored three goals and made six assists over three games.
