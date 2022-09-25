Candidates for Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week

Here are the candidates for The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week:

Ethan Holliday, Greenbrier West football. Holliday had two interceptions — one for a pick-six — and rushed for a touchdown in Greenbrier West's 54-0 win over Meadow Bridge.

Charlotte McGinnis, Shady Spring girls cross country. McGinnis won the Shady Spring Invitational, completing the course at Little Beaver State Park with a time of 21:32.

Ethan Vargo-Thomas, Oak Hill football. Vargo-Thomas caught three touchdown passes and kicked four PATs in a 54-14 win over Ripley.

Michael Vecellio, Shady Spring boys soccer. Vecellio scored all six of his team's goals in a 6-1 win over Bluefield, then scored four more in a 5-1 win over James Monroe.

Mya Wooton, Woodrow Wilson girls soccer. Wooton scored three goals and made six assists over three games.

Voting on The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week is now open at register-herald.com. Click on the story to vote.

The winner will be chosen by The Register-Herald sports staff. Any ties will be broken by the reader vote.

All candidates are chosen based on stats made available to The Register-Herald. Think we missed someone? Have your coaches or statisticians report their scores and stats to us each night. This can be done several ways.

We can be reached at 304-255-4475 after 5 p.m., or you can email your information to sports@register-herald.com, gfauber@register-herald.com and budy@register-herald.com. You can also tag the Twitter address below.

The winner will be revealed in the Wednesday edition of The Register-Herald.

