Candidates for Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week

Here are the candidates for The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week:
Jackson Danielson, Wyoming East football. Danielson ran for 199 yards and three touchdowns and completed 9 of 15 passes for 159 yards and three more TDs, and had eight tackles and an interception on defense in a 43-18 win over Richwood.
Duke Dodson, Summers County football. Dodson ran for 154 yards and six touchdowns and had a seventh touchdown receiving (four catches, 55 yards) in a 54-7 win over Sherman. He also had 11 tackles and six assists.
Aidan Kneeland, Woodrow Wilson boys cross country. Kneeland won his second straight race, dominating the field for a victory at the Spartan Invitational. He blazed through the course in a time of 16:01.
Catherine Maxwell and Brylee Stephenson, Midland Trail girls soccer. Both girls had hat tricks in a 13-0 win over Sherman.
Nathan Vecellio, Shady Spring boys soccer. Vecellio scored a hat trick in a 6-1 win over Scott.
Mya Wooton, Woodrow Wilson girls soccer. Wooton posted a hat trick in a 5-1 win over Princeton.
