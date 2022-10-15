Candidates for Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week

Here are the candidates for The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week:
Braydie Carr, James Monroe football. Carr ran for 194 yards and three touchdowns in the Mavericks’ 42-0 win at Midland Trail.
Aidan Kneeland, Woodrow Wilson boys cross country. Kneeland set a course record for the second time in three races, winning the Coalfield Conference Championship with a time of 16.24.8 at Greenbrier East.
Adam Long, Oak Hill football. Long had 13 tackles and two takeaways — an interception and fumble recovery — in the Red Devils’ 27-7 win at Buckhannon-Upshur.
Judah Price, Independence football. Price scored six touchdowns and three two-points conversions in the Patriots’ 52-0 win at Man.
Meg Williams, Shady Spring volleyball. Williams had nine kills, three blocks, five digs, three assists and 16 serves received in a 2-0 win over Woodrow Wilson.
Voting on The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week is now open at register-herald.com. Click on the story to vote.
The winner will be chosen by The Register-Herald sports staff. Any ties will be broken by the reader vote.
All candidates are chosen based on stats made available to The Register-Herald. Think we missed someone? Have your coaches or statisticians report their scores and stats to us each night. This can be done several ways.
We can be reached at 304-255-4475 after 5 p.m., or you can email your information to sports@register-herald.com, gfauber@register-herald.com and budy@register-herald.com. You can also tag the Twitter address below.
The winner will be revealed in the Wednesday edition of The Register-Herald.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com
