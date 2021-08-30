Week 1 of the high school football season is behind us. Now it's time to vote on the first Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week for 2021.
The candidates are:
Atticus Goodson/Judah Price, Independence football
Both played such big roles in the Patriots' 47-0 win over Liberty in the Battle of '76 that it was hard to separate them.
Goodson got off to a big start, rolling up 206 yards on 19 carries with three touchdowns. Price, meanwhile, ran six times for 150 yards — 25 yards per carry — and a pair of TDs, and also had a reception for 25 yards.
Both also came up big on defense. Price finished with 7.5 tackles and Goodson had 6.5.
Jack Hayes, Oak Hill golf
The Red Devils senior has established himself among the state's top golfers. He was the low medalist in both Oak Hill matches last week, bringing his medalist streak to four. In a pair of nine-hole matches, he shot an even-par 35 at The Greenbrier and a 1-under 35 at Bridge Haven.
Monquelle Davis, Greenbrier East football
The junior quarterback had an efficient night in the Spartans' 32-22 win at Point Pleasant. He completed 70 percent of his passes (7 of 10) for 140 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also carried six times for 44 yards and a score.
Charlotte McGinnis, Shady Spring girls soccer/cross country
The Tigers junior scored two goals in a 6-2 soccer win at Lincoln County on Thursday. Two days later, she won the Chick-fil-A Beckley Invitational cross country meet in a time of 22:20.2, more than 13 seconds ahead of the second place finisher.
Elijah Redfern, Woodrow Wilson football
The sophomore scored the first and last touchdowns in a 39-12 victory over Riverside. His 45-yard touchdown reception in the game's first three minutes gave Woodrow a 7-0 lead, and he returned an interception 85 yards for another score in the fourth quarter. He had two interceptions on the night and caught three passes for 70 yards.
Voting on The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week is now open at register-herald.com. Click on the story to vote.
The winner will be chosen by The Register-Herald sports staff. Any ties will be broken by the reader vote.
All candidates are chosen based on stats made available to The Register-Herald. Think we missed someone? Have your coaches or statisticians report their scores and stats to us each night. This can be done several ways.
We can be reached at 304-255-4475 or 304-255-4477 after 5 p.m., or you can email your information to sports@register-herald.com, gfauber@register-herald.com and budy@register-herald.com. You can also tag the Twitter address below.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber