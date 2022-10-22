Here are the candidates for The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week:
Abby Dillon, Woodrow Wilson volleyball. Dillon had six points and 21 assists in Woodrow Wilson’s straight-sets win over Parkersburg in the Spookfest Tournament championship.
Sophie Hall, Woodrow Wilson girls soccer. Hall scored five goals, four against Princeton, as Woodrow repeated as the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 champion.
Audrey Henderson, Shady Spring girls soccer. Henderson scored the decisive penalty kick as Shady Spring defeated Bluefield 1-1 (3-2 shootout) for the Class AA/A Region 3, Section 1 championship.
Aidan Kneeland, Woodrow Wilson boys cross country. Kneeland repeated as the Class AAA Region 3 champion with a time of 16:05.
Judah Price, Independence football. Price ran for 209 yards, four touchdowns and three two-point conversions in a 58-7 win over Nicholas County.
Dia Sauvage, Greenbrier East volleyball. Sauvage moved to third all-time in career digs at Greenbrier East after posting 99 over 15 sets this week.
Voting on The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week is now open at register-herald.com. Click on the story to vote.
The winner will be chosen by The Register-Herald sports staff. Any ties will be broken by the reader vote.
All candidates are chosen based on stats made available to The Register-Herald. Think we missed someone? Have your coaches or statisticians report their scores and stats to us each night. This can be done several ways.
We can be reached at 304-255-4475 after 5 p.m., or you can email your information to sports@register-herald.com, gfauber@register-herald.com and budy@register-herald.com. You can also tag the Twitter address below.
The winner will be revealed in the Wednesday edition of The Register-Herald.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com
