Candidates for Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week

Here are the candidates for The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week:
Ama Ackon-Annan, Woodrow Wilson girls soccer. Ackon-Annan had a goal and an assist to lead the Flying Eagles to a 2-0 win and season sweep of sectional opponent Oak Hill.
Ian Cline, Greenbrier East football. Cline got back to his old ways, carrying 25 times for 249 yards and three touchdowns and catching four passes for 94 yards and a fourth TD in the Spartans’ 42-14 win at Robert C. Byrd.
Aidan Kneeland, Woodrow Wilson boys cross country. Kneeland picked up his second victory of the season, completing the course in 15:52.75 to win the Chick-fil-A Invitational in Mineral Wells by 37 seconds.
Brycen Morriston, Nicholas County football. Morriston rushed eight times for 111 yards and three touchdowns, and completed all four of his pass attempts for 109 yards and another TD in a 71-7 win at Wyoming East.
Ty Nickell, Greenbrier West football. Nickell scored three touchdowns and finished with 232 yards on 18 carries in the Cavaliers’ 54-0 win at Pocahontas County.
Judah Price, Independence football. Price ran 18 times for 226 yards and three touchdowns as the Patriots defeated Poca 70-8.
