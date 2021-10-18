Here are the candidates for the latest Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week (in alphabetical order):
Dustin Adkins, Meadow Bridge football. Adkins completed 9 of 20 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns in a 22-6 win at Summers County.
Eli Allen, James Monroe football. Allen had all three Maverick touchdowns — two receptions and a pick-six — in a 20-7 victory over Midland Trail.
Ian Cline, Greenbrier East football. Cline ran for 284 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries in a 42-7 win at Ripley. It was the third-highest rushing total in school history.
Independence offensive line. The Patriots ran for 553 yards and 10 touchdowns and amassed 641 total yards and 11 scores in a 74-7 win over Man.
Ty Nickell, Greenbrier West football. Nickell carried 12 times for 124 yards and three touchdowns in a 50-8 win at Richwood.
Kenzie O'Dell, Greenbrier West volleyball. O'Dell had 24 kills during a 2-1 week for the Cavaliers.
Voting on The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week is now open at register-herald.com. Click on the story to vote.
The winner will be chosen by The Register-Herald sports staff. Any ties will be broken by the reader vote.
All candidates are chosen based on stats made available to The Register-Herald. It’s simple: If you don’t report your scores and stats, we can’t consider your athlete for Athlete of the Week.
Think we missed someone? Have your coaches or statisticians report their scores and stats to us each night. This can be done several ways.
