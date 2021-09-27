Candidates for Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week

Here are the candidates for the latest Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week (in alphabetical order):
Keynan Cook, Woodrow Wilson football. The senior receiver had six catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns, and had a key interception that stopped Morgantown’s potential go-ahead drive in the Flying Eagles’ 28-27 overtime victory.
Keaton Crowder, Richwood football. The junior returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown and scored the two-point conversion, and had 18 tackles on defense in the Lumberjacks’ 14-12 win at Webster County.
Jacob Dowdy, Shady Spring boys cross country. The sophomore set a course record, winning the Shady Spring Invitational with a time of 16:26. He finished one minute, one second ahead of the runner-up finisher.
Leonard Farrow, Oak Hill football. The senior running back continued his torrid season with 223 yards and five touchdowns in a 47-26 road win over Ripley.
Cooper Ridgeway, James Monroe football. The Mavericks running back ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns — including the game-winner with 2:03 to play — on 17 carries and was 5-of-5 passing for 59 yards in a 12-7 win over Pendleton County.
Voting on The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week is now open at register-herald.com. Click on the story to vote.
The winner will be chosen by The Register-Herald sports staff. Any ties will be broken by the reader vote.
All candidates are chosen based on stats made available to The Register-Herald. It’s simple: If you don’t report your scores and stats, we can’t consider your athlete for Athlete of the Week.
