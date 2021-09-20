Here are the candidates for the latest Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week (in alphabetical order):
Ian Cline, Greenbrier East football. The Spartans sophomore ran for 197 yards and a touchdown as Greenbrier East pounded Buckhannon-Upshur 56-14. It was his third 100-yard game of the season.
Jenna Fisher, Greater Beckley Christian volleyball. The senior setter recorded her 4,773rd career assist to set a new school record.
Atticus Goodson, Independence football. The senior running back, playing for the first time since Aug. 27 after a bye week and a cancellation, ran for a career-high 318 yards and five touchdowns in the Patriots’ 50-17 victory over Shady Spring. His TDs went for 13, 2, 15, 51 and 15 yards.
Ty Nickell, Greenbrier West football. The Cavaliers senior ran eight times for 143 yards and touchdowns of 1 and 57 yards in a 58-6 victory over Webster County.
Elysia Salon, Woodrow Wilson volleyball. The senior hitter had 26 kills and 18 digs in wins over George Washington and Oak Hill.
