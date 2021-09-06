Candidates for Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week

Here are this week's candidates for The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week (in alphabetical order):
Kaleb Clark, Nicholas County football. The junior running back had nearly half of the Grizzlies' carries in Friday's 38-14 win at Shady Spring, running 34 times for 178 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a 17-yard TD reception for his fourth score. Clark was also a force on defense with six tackles, 3.5 for loss, including 2.5 sacks. All three were team highs.
Kelsie Dangerfield, Shady Spring volleyball. The senior setter recorded 12 kills, 14 assists, seven digs and had a 96.8 serve percentage in a win over Nicholas County. The first week saw her accumulate 25 kills, 10 aces, 57 assists and 23 digs.
Leonard Farrow, Oak Hill football. The senior running back has been unstoppable through the first two weeks. He went for 183 yards on 11 carries (16.6 yards per run) and four touchdowns in a 54-6 win over Westside.
Elysia Salon, Woodrow Wilson volleyball. The senior outside hitter had 11 kills and nine digs as the Flying Eagles swept Independence in their first match of the season last Tuesday. She has 25 kills and 21 digs through the first week of the season.
Ayden Simms, Midland Trail football. The versatile senior had a pair of receiving touchdowns (20, 55) and one rushing (28) and had two interceptions on defense in the Patriots' 34-20 win over Tolsia.
Sydney Vaught, Woodrow Wilson girls soccer. The junior scored three goals on the week, including two in a 7-0 win over Riverside on Saturday.
