Candidates for Register-Herald Prep Athlete for the Week

Here are the candidates for The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week:
Kaleb Clark, Nicholas County football. The running back had 220 yards and three touchdowns in the Grizzlies’ 42-16 win over Shady Spring.
Jaden Gladwell, Midland Trail. The quarterback completed 10 of 12 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-3 win over Tolsia.
Aidan Kneeland, Woodrow Wilson cross country. The sophomore finished third at the St. Marys Invitational at Cabell Midland, completing the state championship course in a time of 16:28.76.
Darmonte Mitchell, Woodrow Wilson football. The running back carried for 276 yards and five touchdowns in the Flying Eagles’ 49-21 win over Greenbrier East.
Dia Sauvage, Greenbrier East volleyball. The senior notched her 1,000th career dig.
Voting on The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week is now open at register-herald.com. Click on the story to vote.
The winner will be chosen by The Register-Herald sports staff. Any ties will be broken by the reader vote.
All candidates are chosen based on stats made available to The Register-Herald. Think we missed someone? Have your coaches or statisticians report their scores and stats to us each night. This can be done several ways.
We can be reached at 304-255-4475 after 5 p.m., or you can email your information to sports@register-herald.com, gfauber@register-herald.com and budy@register-herald.com. You can also tag the Twitter address below.
The winner will be revealed in the Wednesday edition of The Register-Herald.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber
