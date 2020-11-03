Candidates for Register-Herald Player of the Week

The Week 9 schedule was light on games, but not on standout performances.
Five candidates have been named for the Register-Herald Player of the Week. They are (in alphabetical order):
l Kaleb Clark, Nicholas County: The sophomore running back ran for 121 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries in a 46-14 win over Meadow Bridge. His touchdowns covered 12, 2, 27, 13 and 6 yards.
l Atticus Goodson, Independence: The junior running back wrapped up another big regular season with 237 yards and five touchdowns. The Patriots now await their playoff fate.
l Jordan McKinney, Nicholas County: The senior quarterback completed 13 of his 14 pass attempts for 194 yards and carried the ball 15 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
l Te-amo Shelton, Oak Hill: The senior running back carried 25 times for 167 yards and a touchdown in the Red Devils' 22-14 win over Woodrow Wilson.
l Ethan Vargo-Thomas, Oak Hill: The sophomore fullback didn't reach the end zone, but he did rush for 85 chain-moving yards and kicked a key 37-yard field goal.
Week 9 Standouts
Meadow Bridge quarterback Dustin Adkins completed 13 of 19 passes for 126 yards and threw two touchdown passes to Ayden Redden in a loss at Nicholas County. ... Jadon Hershberger caught 11 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns, and added a 40-yard TD run in Shady Spring's narrow loss to Sherman. ... Nicholas County's Garrett Kesterson had six receptions for 119 yards. ... Shady Spring quarterback Jared Lilly completed 21 of 44 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns. ... Greenbrier East's Quentin Wilson scored two touchdowns and ran for 84 yards in a loss at Princeton.