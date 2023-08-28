Here are the candidates for Register-Herald Athlete of the Week (in alphabetical order):
Brandon Canaday, Woodrow Wilson boys cross country. The senior got his season started with a win at the Beckley Chick-fil-A Invitational with a time of 17:05.
Addy Isaacs, Midland Trail girls soccer. Isaacs scored six total goals in wins over Sherman (4) and Nicholas County (2).
Will McGraw, Midland Trail football. McGraw made 10 tackles and and had an interception in the Patriots’ 22-14 win over Clay County.
Cooper Ridgeway, James Monroe football. Ridgeway ran for 148 yards and three touchdowns in the Mavericks’ 45-32 win at Wheeling Central.
Jayden Roop, Midland Trail football. Roop carried 21 times for 132 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots’ 22-14 win over Clay County.
Mia Seiter, Woodrow Wilson girls soccer. The sophomore keeper made eight saves in her first career shutout, 4-0 over Greenbrier East.
Kaiden Sims, Meadow Bridge football. Sims ran for 106 yards and a touchdown and made 10 tackles on defense in the Wildcats’ 24-12 win over Van.
Kadien Vance, Westside football. Vance completed 10 of 20 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown, and ran 19 times for 115 and three touchdowns as the Renegades defeated rival Wyoming East 60-6.
Cole Vandall, Greenbrier West football. Vandall completed 10 of 17 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 51 yards in a 41-7 win over Pendleton County, the first win of the Kelly Vaughan era.
Elijah Waller, Woodrow Wilson football. Waller returned the game’s opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and later added a rushing TD in the Flying Eagles’ 38-13 win over Riverside.
Voting on The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week is now open at register-herald.com. Click on the story to vote.
The winner will be chosen by The Register-Herald sports staff. Any ties will be broken by the reader vote.
All candidates are chosen based on stats made available to The Register-Herald. Think we missed someone? Have your coaches or statisticians report their scores and stats to us each night. This can be done several ways.
We can be reached at 304-255-4475 (leave a message if no answer), or you can email your information to sports@register-herald.com, gfauber@register-herald.com and budy@register-herald.com. You can also tag the Twitter address below.
Voting will stop Wednesday at 9 a.m. The winner will be revealed in the Thursday edition of The Register-Herald.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5
