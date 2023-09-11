Here are the candidates for The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week (in alphabetical order):
Brandon Canaday, Woodrow Wilson boys cross country. The senior finished fourth at the Berkeley County Chick-fil-A Invitational with a time of 16:32.4
Kerri-Anne Cook, Westside golf. The senior shot an even-par 72 to finish runner-up at the West Virginia Girls Golf Invitational. It was her fourth top-five finish in as many appearances in the event.
Gavin Davis, Shady Spring football. The senior ran 22 times for 179 yards and two touchdowns — including the go-ahead 11-yarder — and had a key 42-yard reception to keep that drive going in the Tigers’ 31-28 win over Summers County.
Brandan Isaac, Summers County football. The senior quarterback completed 16 of 28 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns in a narrow 31-28 loss to Shady Spring.
Neena McClintic, Greenbrier East girls cross country. The freshman picked up her first career win at the Oak Hill Invitational on Tuesday with a time of 21:45.3, then improved that time by over two minutes (19:40.3) to finish 21st out of 368 runners at the Knights Crossing Invitational in Salem, Va., on Saturday.
Rachel Mann, Shady Spring volleyball. The junior had 19 kills, six aces, 25 digs, 10 assists and 32 serves received in four matches at the Philip Barbour tournament.
Alanna Penn, Woodrow Wilson volleyball. The junior had 10 kills and eight digs in the Flying Eagles’ 25-19, 20-25, 25-22 win over rival Greenbrier East.
Carli Raye, Wyoming East volleyball. The sophomore had 37 kills and 19 blocks as the Warriors won the River View First Responders Tournament.
Tyler Snyder, Woodrow Wilson boys soccer. The senior scored both of his team’s goals in a 2-0 win over Princeton.
Preslee Treadway, Greenbrier West volleyball. The junior had six aces, 47 kills, 51 serves received and 34 digs at the Battle of the Regions.
Nathan Vecellio, Shady Spring boys soccer. The junior scored three goals and assisted on two others in a 7-0 win over Bluefield.
The winner will be chosen by The Register-Herald sports staff. Any ties will be broken by the reader vote.
Readers can vote for their favorites at register-herald.com. Click on the story to vote.
All candidates are chosen based on information made available to The Register-Herald. Think we missed someone? Have your coaches or statisticians report their scores and stats to us each night. This can be done several ways.
We can be reached at 304-255-4475 (leave a detailed message if no answer), or information can be emailed to sports@register-herald.com, gfauber@register-herald.com and budy@register-herald.com. You can also tag the Twitter address below.
Voting will stop Wednesday at 11 a.m. The winner will be revealed in the Thursday edition of The Register-Herald.
