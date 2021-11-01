Here are the candidates for the latest Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week (in alphabetical order):
Dustin Adkins, Meadow Bridge football. Adkins completed 14 of 24 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner to Conner Mullins with 1:40 to play as Meadow Bridge defeated Sherman 22-14.
Kaleb Clark, Nicholas County football. Clark rushed for 221 yards and two touchdowns in Nicholas County's 25-7 victory over James Monroe.
Drake Cole, Summers County football. Cole ran for 249 yards and two touchdowns as Summers County beat Richwood 46-0 to snap a seven-game winning streak.
Monquelle Davis, Greenbrier East football. Davis ran for 83 yards, including the game-winning TD in overtime, and was 10-of-18 for 106 yards in Greenbrier East's 23-17 victory over Princeton.
Josh Dickerson, Midland Trail football. Dickerson completed 5 of 6 passes for 123 passes and three touchdowns in a big win for Midland Trail, 33-8 over Greenbrier West.
Nate Grayton, Woodrow Wilson football. Grayton returned a punt for a touchdown and ran for three touchdowns (seven carries, 84 yards) to help Woodrow Wilson defeat Oak Hill 49-10.
Judah Price, Independence football. Price scored on three of his four touches and ran for 114 yards (28.5 yards per carry) as Independence ran past Wyoming East 60-8.
Jake Showalter, Shady Spring football. Showalter scored the game-winning touchdown after a botched field goal snap, had a 54-yard touchdown catch and also had a 41-yard reception to to set up another score as Shady Spring kept its playoff hopes alive with a 29-26 win over Liberty.
