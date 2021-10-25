Candidates for Register-Herald Athlete of the Week

Here are the candidates for the latest Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week (in alphabetical order):
Ian Cline, Greenbrier East football. Cline set the Greenbrier East single-game rushing record with 357 yards in a win at Hampshire. He became the first sophomore in school history to surpass 1,000 yards rushing in a season.
Logan Dodrill, Liberty football. Dodrill ran for 215 yards and three touchdowns, had a touchdown receiving and returned a punt for a fifth touchdown in a win at James Monroe.
Jacob Dowdy, Shady Spring boys cross country. The sophomore won the Class AA Region 3 cross country championship with a meet-record time of 16:34.
Carson Eckley, Woodrow Wilson boys soccer. Eckley scored the game’s lone goal in a 1-0 win at Oak Hill and had the winning goal in a shootout as Woodrow Wilson defeated Greenbrier East for the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 championship.
Sophie Hall, Woodrow Wilson girls soccer. Hall combined to score three goals in wins over Princeton and Oak Hill as Woodrow claimed the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 championship.
Ty Nickell, Greenbrier West football. Nickell ran for 267 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-8 win at Sherman.
Judah Price, Independence football. Price caught three passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 54 yards and two more touchdowns and had 15 tackles and an interception in the Patriots' win at Nicholas County.
Izzy Workman, Shady Spring girls soccer. Workman scored three goals in wins over PikeView and Bluefield as Shady Spring won the Class AA-A Region 3, Section 1 championship,.
Voting on The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week is now open at register-herald.com. Click on the story to vote.
The winner will be chosen by The Register-Herald sports staff. Any ties will be broken by the reader vote.
All candidates are chosen based on stats made available to The Register-Herald. It’s simple: If you don’t report your scores and stats, we can’t consider your athlete for Athlete of the Week.
Think we missed someone? Have your coaches or statisticians report their scores and stats to us each night. This can be done several ways.
We can be reached at 304-255-4475 or 304-255-4477 after 5 p.m., or you can email your information to sports@register-herald.com, gfauber@register-herald.com and budy@register-herald.com.
You can also tag the Twitter handle below.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber