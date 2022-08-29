Here are the Week 1 candidates for The Register-Herald Athlete of the Week:
James Green, Oak Hill football. Green had a huge game on defense for the Red Devils, making 9 1/2 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and finishing with 16 overall in a 17-7 win over Nicholas County. The Red Devils snapped Grizzlies running back Kaleb Clark's consecutive 100-yard rushing games streak at 11.
Aiden Kneeland, Woodrow Wilson cross country. The Flying Eagles sophomore won the season-opening Beckley Chick-fil-A Invitational, finishing the course in 16:44.6, more than a minute faster than runner-up Ryan Bazzle of George Washington.
Ty Nickell, Greenbrier West football. Nickel ran for 248 yards and three touchdowns in less than three quarters of play as the Cavaliers defeated Buffalo 33-0. The game was called with 5:17 left in the third quarter because of multiple lightning delays.
Judah Price, Independence football. Price ran eight times for 196 yards (24.5 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in the Patriots' 60-0 victory over Liberty in the annual Battle of '76.
Chloe Thompson and Meg Williams, Shady Spring volleyball. Both players collected career kill No. 1,000 as the Tigers opened their season Saturday with wins over Class AAA teams Huntington, George Washington and Cabell Midland.
