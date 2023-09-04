Here are the candidates for The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week (in alphabetical order):
Jalon Bailey, Shady Spring football. The wide receiver had a 50-yard touchdown reception and the game-tying 23-yard TD catch with 10 seconds to play in Shady Spring’s 28-27 win over Nicholas County. Bailey finished with eight catches for 114 yards.
Brady Green, Shady Spring football. The senior quarterback threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns on 11-of-23 passing and ran for 102 yards in the Tigers’ 28-27 win over Nicholas County.
Malachi Lewis, Oak Hill football. Lewis threw four touchdown passes in leading the Red Devils to a 27-26 win over Independence, snapping the reigning Class AA state champions’ overall winning streak at 14 games and handing them their first regular season loss since 2020.
Elijah Redfern, Woodrow Wilson football. Redfern scored two rushing touchdowns and had a receiving TD in the Flying Eagles’ 42-39 win over Greenbrier East.
Dia Sauvage, Greenbrier East volleyball. Sauvage had 16 digs, 21 serves received, five aces and four assists in straight-sets victories over Independence and Summers County.
Woodrow Wilson boys soccer defense. The Flying Eagles’ back line allowed only a combined one shot on goal — a free kick — in two games, a scoreless tie against Spring Mills and a 3-0 win over Bridgeport.
Woodrow Wilson football special teams. The Flying Eagles returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and set up the game’s first touchdown with an onside kick in a 42-39 win over Greenbrier East.
The winner will be chosen by The Register-Herald sports staff. Any ties will be broken by the reader vote.
Readers can vote for their favorites at register-herald.com. Click on the story to vote.
All candidates are chosen based on information made available to The Register-Herald. Think we missed someone? Have your coaches or statisticians report their scores and stats to us each night. This can be done several ways.
We can be reached at 304-255-4475 (leave a detailed message if no answer), or information can be emailed to sports@register-herald.com, gfauber@register-herald.com and budy@register-herald.com. You can also tag the Twitter address below.
Voting will stop Wednesday at 11 a.m. The winner will be revealed in the Thursday edition of The Register-Herald.
