Archery wasn’t necessarily on Autumn Canada’s radar, even when she joined the Shady Spring Middle School team in sixth grade.
“I had picked one (a bow) up a couple of times when my brother (Zachariah) was shooting, just to see if I could do it,” she said. “Sibling rivalry was basically what it was.”
It didn’t take long for the sport to mean so much more.
“The first time I picked one up I kind of fell in love with it. Once I got more into it, the more I fell in love with it,” Canada said. “It’s been my thing. It’s been the sport I’ve played because, honestly, I’m not good at any of the others.”
She proved more than good enough as an archer as the years went by. By her junior year of high school, she was helping lead the Shady Spring High School team to its first-ever state championship. That feat was duplicated in March, helping Canada go out as a two-time state champion.
Canada will graduate next weekend, but her archery career is not over. She signed a letter of intent to keep shooting at Lyon College in Batesville, Ark.
Canada met Fighting Scots coach Travis Linville when he set up a booth at the NASP National Tournament last year in Louisville, Ky. She wrote down her name and Linville got in touch.
“He called me in August of last year and offered me a scholarship and told me all the benefits I would get from it, and that kind of just started it,” Canada said.
Canada has had quite the successful career in archery. She is currently the state’s second-ranked female archer with an average score of 284.
“I love archery. Just, period,” she said. “The thing I like most about archery would have to be the mental competition of it probably, because if you know how to do that part, then you can basically win. That’s what I like about the sport.
“Now the team — I like that archery is a team (sport) because it kind of gives you a family dynamic.”
A big key to archery is concentration.
“People can get in your head very easily, and you can get in your own head really easy. A lot of people will tell you that you have to have — which you do — you have to have the skill to do it, but if you let one bad arrow affect the whole thing, then it’s just over with. You can get in your own head by doing that,” Canada said. “Then whenever you’re shooting with another person, if they fling their arrow and you let that get in your head, then it can all be over with there, too.
“And with me being left-handed, it brings on a whole lot more of the mental aspect because I’m facing a person (while shooting in competition). You get to see everything that they do wrong, and sometimes that’s not fun.”
Canada has also received academic scholarships. She has her immediate and long range future mapped out.
“My plan is to get my masters in accounting and then shadow under somebody, open my own firm and somewhere in there go back to school to get my forensics accounting degree,” she said. “Then I’ll have two aspects of it and if I get bored with one thing, I can easily go into another.”
Canada said archery will be the same as any other collegiate sport, requiring a disciplined approach to balance. She credits her parents Cecil and Mary — both of whom took the basic archery instructor course through NASP — for having her prepared.
“Luckily I have parents that have pushed me all my life to work at that and have both aspects of it,” she said. “It’s paying me very well right now.”
However things end up, Canada is thankful for the presence archery has had in her life.
“I never thought it would take me as far as it has,” she said.
