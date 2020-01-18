Boys
Wyoming East 61, Westside 51
new richmond — McQuade Canada scored 23 points and Wyoming East mounted a second-half comeback to defeat county rival Westside 61-51 Friday night.
Canada was making his return after sitting out three games with an injury.
The Warriors (3-8) trailed 28-22 at halftime before tying the game 41-41 going into the fourth quarter.
Caden Lookabill added 13 points and Chase York 12 for the Warriors.
Westside (6-4) got 17 points from Ethan Blackburn and 13 from Evan Colucci.
East will take on Greenbrier East Monday at 8 p.m. in the MLK Shootout at Greater Beckley Christian. Westside will host Tug Valley on Tuesday.
Westside (6-4)
Jace Colucci 7, Daniel Reed 7, Ethan Blackburn 17, Evan Colucci 13, Tommy Milam 6, Wesley Browning 1.
Wyoming East (3-8)
Chase York 12, Caden Lookabill 13, McQuade Canada 23, Jacob Bishop 6, Athony Martin 4, Chandler Johnson 3.
W 12 16 13 10 — 51
WE 11 11 19 20 — 61
Three-point goals: W: 6 (J. Colucci, Blackburn 3, E. Colucci 2); WE: 4 (York, Lookabill, Canada, Johnson). Fouled out: none.
River View 109, Independence 100
Independence dropped a 109-100 shootout to visiting River View in a loss that overshadowed a big night for Independence junior Zach Bolen.
Bolen posted a triple-double with 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.
Michael McKinney added 22 points, Jarred Cannady 13 and Cyrus Goodson 11.
Freddie Dawson scored a game-high 38 points for River View. Daniel Dobbs had 21, David Adkins 18 and Kobe Halstead 16.
River View
Boo Roberts 8, Kobe Halstead 16, Freddie Dawson 38, Chase Porter 5, Daniel Dobbs 21, David Adkins 18.
Independence
A.J. Zilinski 5, Cyrus Goodson 11, Carter Adkins 9, Conner Cantley 3, Logan Phalan 4, Michael McKinney 22, Jarred Cannady 13, Zach Bolen 31.
RV 26 20 28 35 — 109
I 25 15 22 38 — 100
Three-point goals: RV: 12 (Roberts 2, Halstead, Dawson 7, Porter, Dobbs); I: 11 (Adkins, Cantley, McKinney 4, Cannady 2, Bolen 3). Fouled out: I: Adkins, Bolen.
Greater Beckley Christian 65,
Mount View 46
welch — Thad Jordan poured in 22 points to lead Class A No. 3 Greater Beckley Christian past Mount View, 65-46 Friday.
Isaiah Hairston added 11 and Kaden Smallwood scored 10 for the Crusaders.
Brendon Rotenberry led the Golden Knights with 13 points.
Greater Beckley (7-3) hosts Trinity Christian today at 6 p.m.
Greater Beckley Christian (7-3)
Thad Jordan 22, Isaiah Hairston 11, Kristijan Krunic 8, Ezra Drumheller 7, Sean Hoskins 7, Kaden Smallwood 10. Totals: 26 3-6 65.
Mount View
Tony Bailey 6, Kris Jackson 2, Justin Haggerty 8, Jaylen Hall 1, Brendon Rotenberry 13, Malaki Bishop 10, Khiahmani Vineyard 2, Matt Thompson 2, T.J. Bell 2. Totals: 17 8-12 46.
GBC: 18 14 18 15 — 65
MV: 7 10 14 15 — 46
3-point goals: GBC: 10 (Jordan 5, Hairston, Drumheller, Hoskins, Smallwood 2); MV: 4 (Haggerty 2, Rotenberry, Bishop). Fouled out: None.
Summers County 53, Richwood 50
richwood — Hunter Thomas scored 12 points as Summers County defeated Richwood on the road 53-50 Friday night.
Brayden Spencer scored 18 to lead Richwood.
Summers County will host Midland Trail on Wednesday. Richood will play in the MLK tournament Monday at Greater Beckley.
Summers County
Logan Fox 9, Trent Meador 3, Dawson Radeliff 11, Ty Fitzpatrick 8, John Ward 6, Dylan Hardy 4, Hunter Thomas 12
Richwood
Brayden Spencer 18, Camden Lawrence 7, Dale Boone 7, Josh Landreth 10, Wade Ritchie 8
SC: 16 9 10 18 — 53
R: 14 14 16 6 — 50
3-point goals — SC: NA. R: 3 (Spencer 2, Ritchie 1). fouled out — R: Lawrence, Spencer
Girls
Greenbrier West 74,
Meadow Bridge 34
charmco — Kaiden Pack scored 16 points to help Greenbrier West to a 74-34 win over Meadow Bridge.
Chase Boggs added 14 points and Lawson Vaughan 11.
Conner Mullins led Meadow Bridge with 12.
Meadow Bridge
Hunter Claypool 7, Michael Bragg 7, Rian Cooper 3, Conner Mullins 12, Seaton Mullins 1, Dakota Hayes 4.
Greenbrier West
Chase Boggs 14, Gaige McClung 6, Kaiden Pack 16, Chase McClung 4, Lawson Vaughan 11, Joven Donaldson 2, Gabe Medlin 9, Michael Kenode 2.
MB 10 5 8 11 — 34
GW 15 22 24 13 — 74
Three-point goals: MB: 6 (Cooper, C. Mullins 4, Hayes); GW: 8 (Boggs 2, Pack 3, Vaughan, Hagy 2). Fouled out: none.
Summers County 83,
Greenbrier West 34
hinton — Gavin Pivont joined teammate Taylor Isaac in the 1,000-point club in an 83-34 win over Greenbrier West on Friday.
Pivont finished with a game-high 31 points and reached the milestone in the fourth quarter. She also grabbed 10 rebounds.
Isaac, who scored her 1,000th point against Tug Valley on Jan. 4, added 28 points and seven assists.
Kenley Posten led the Lady Cavaliers (6-3) with nine points.
Summers (10-3) will host Midland Trail Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Greenbrier West (6-3)
Julie Agee 4, Kenley Posten 9, Camryn Dorsey 4, Brooklyn Morgan 5, Natalie Agee 2, Natalie Bowyer 6.
Summers County (10-3)
Taylor Isaac 28, Gavin Pivont 31, Riley Richmond 4, Maggie Stover 4, Cheyenne Grahanm 3, Sullivan Pivont 8, Marlie Meador 2, Liv Meador 3.
GW 10 11 9 5 — 34
SC 18 22 18 19 — 83
Three-[oint goals: GW: 0; SC: 5 (Issac 4, G. Pivont); Fouled out: GW: J. Agee, Posten.
Webster County 58,
Doddridge County 53
upper glade — Sydney Baird lit Doddridge County up for 41 points in Webster County’s 58-53 win over Doddridge County.
The Lady Highlanders (4-8) will visit Braxton County on Tuesday.
Doddridge County
Laurel McCombs 5, Ryley Spurlock 13, Johnna Ferrell 13, Abby McDonnell 12, Bianca Howell 8, Abby Jo Nicholson 2.
Webster County (4-8)
Selissa Williams 1, Holly Perrine 3, Rosie White 2, Hannah Cutlip 3, Natalie Snyder 2, Haley Lickliter 1, Madison Hamrick 5, Sydney Baird 41.
DC 11 9 22 11 — 53
WC 11 18 9 20 — 58
Three-point gals: DC: 4 (Spurlock, Ferrell, McDonnell 2); WC: 4 (Perrine, Cutlip, Baird 2). Fouled out: DC: Ferrell, WC: Hamrick.