Monroe Mohler caught fire and showed no signs of cooling off.
With his team trailing Wyoming East 26-7 in the third quarter, the James Monroe quarterback took charge. In one stretch he completed 6 of 8 pass attempts, three of them going for long touchdowns as James Monroe made its deficit seem like a distant memory.
The teams traded the lead four times in the fourth quarter, with the Warriors going ahead 38-35 on Alex Hall's 5-yard touchdown run with 4:16 to play. That put the ball in the hand of Mohler, who went for 253 yards in those six completions.
In stepped McQuade Canada.
The Wyoming East senior's interception not only slowed down Mohler, it allowed the Class AA No. 4 Warriors (4-0) to run out the clock.
It was Canada's second pick of the game. For his efforts, Canada is one of five finalists for the Register-Herald Prep Football Player of the Week award.
Joining Canada are (in alphabetical order) are Wyoming East's Caleb Bower, Shady Spring's Drew Clark, Independence's Atticus Goodson and Oak Hill's Te-Amo Shelton.
Week 5 Standouts
Isaac Atkins threw for 113 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 110 yards and two scores in Liberty's 54-40 loss to Clay County. ... Caleb Bower rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns in Wyoming East's victory. ... Drew Clark passed for three touchdowns and ran for three more as Shady Spring defeated PikeView 43-15. ... Atticus Goodson scored six rushing touchdowns and finished with 201 yards in a 53-12 win for Independence over Westside. ... Braden Howell had three interceptions, giving him nine through four games, for Liberty. ... Kyle King ran for 105 yards and two TDs as Greenbrier East took down visiting Buckhannon-Upshur 49-19. ... Caden Lookabill had 105 yards and two touchdowns receiving for Wyoming East. ... Meadow Bridge forced six turnovers in a 21-14 loss to East Hardy. ... Seth Ross was 17-of-35 for 229 yards and three touchdowns for Wyoming East. ... Te-amo Shelton ran for 227 yards and three touchdowns as Oak Hill defeated Lincoln County 33-19 for its first win of the season.