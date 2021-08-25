Can Atticus Goodson win the Kennedy? Short answer: Yes

At several of my stops this fall, the question from fans and coaches alike has been the same. “Do you think that Atticus Goodson can win the Kennedy Award?”
As a longtime voter for this award, I’ve seen how it works, even how it has evolved.
My answer is always the same: “He certainly can.”
Yeah, hardly hard-hitting insight.
The follow is always more of a statement: He’d have to have a big year, wouldn’t he?
Well, you would want that from the state’s best player, so yes, but I get the sentiment. It means he would have to have a bigger year than a player from another area.
There is some justification for the thought process.
Consider that the first two Kennedy Award winners were Darrell Shires of Hinton in 1947 and Randall Broyles of Woodrow Wilson 1948. Since, only James Smithberger of Welch (1963), Curt Warner of Pineville (1978), Will Cole of Bluefield (2008) and Mookie Collier Bluefield (2017) are what you would consider the current Region 3 makeup players. The Kennedy, the second-oldest award given out by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, has been awarded 73 times
Now many of those years there just wasn’t a candidate from this area. Many times, my three-player ballot did not have an area player. You don’t vote area; you vote best player.
Sometimes the numbers don’t add up.
In 2014 I voted for Westside’s Justin Cogar No. 1. Cogar put up some incredible numbers. The Westside quarterback set school season records for both rushing (1,933 yards, 36 touchdowns) and passing yards (2,364 yards, 22 touchdowns, just three interceptions).
And all he could muster was a third-place finish behind Kashuan Haley of Capital and Kendre Grier of South Charleston.
I’m not sure anyone has put up those kinds of numbers in rushing and passing since Cogar did it.
The 2016 winner, quarterback Jeremy Dillon of Mingo Central, had 4,057 total yards and 61 total touchdowns, but 2,852 and 37 touchdowns were passing.
It’s not a region bias, though. If anything, there is sometimes a class bias. Unofficially, it was always the old “played a tougher schedule” dodge. The argument isn’t without validity. Obviously, Haley and Grier played tougher schedules in the triple-A Mountain State Athletic Conference.
My argument to that is nobody else was putting up those kinds of numbers Cogar did against that same supposedly “weaker” schedule. You don’t think that talent couldn’t have similar numbers to Haley’s 1,726 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns with that Capital roster?
There was always an element that felt that the award was basically a Class AAA player of the year award. So much so that there once was an ill-fated, and short-lived, idea to award the Kennedy Award in each class. First, the Kennedy is a special award, funded by endowment and named for Harrison H. Kennedy, who according to the wonderfully informative WVSWA.org website, was a key figure at New York’s Downtown Athletic Club and once chaired the Heisman Award Committee, upon which the Kennedy is modeled. Until 1954, Kennedy winners were invited to the Heisman Award presentation.
The numbers aren’t as skewed as it might seem.
Cogar came up short at the end of the vote in 2014, during a stretch when five straight AAA players won. But until Musselman’s Blake Harmon won it last season, four straight AA players won the award.
Look, a good bit of the time the best player is in Class AAA.
I believe my first vote was 1993 when quarterback Mark Cisar of then-Class AA Magnolia won the award for a second straight year. Over some guy named Randy Moss of Class AAA DuPont.
After that, and starting with Moss in 1994, 13 straight AAA players won the award, including the year J.R. House and Quincy Wilson tied for the award. I was chairing the committee then, my first or second year, and the votes were recounted, and it was somehow a tie. Some still don’t buy it. Hadn’t happened before, hasn’t happened since. Thankfully.
It also helps to make a substantial postseason run.
To their credit, Haley and Grier played each other in the Class AAA state title game in 2014. Cogar’s team was eliminated in the semifinals, which generally is when final votes are due.
Many think that Bluefield’s Mookie Collier won the 2017 award with a strong postseason when he rushed for 762 yards and nine touchdowns en route to the Class AA state championship game.
Interestingly, Collier had 43 carries (26.5 percent of his 162) in the final two games against Bridgeport (37-14 win in semifinals) and Fairmont Senior (29-26 championship win). That’s the same number he had in the five previous games. Collier averaged 13.8 yards per carry and a touchdown every 4.9 carries.
What would Goodson have to do to win it?
I can tell you his name is out there because of his outstanding 2020 season.
I can also tell you other names being bandied around as Kennedy contenders are South Charleston quarterback Trey Dunn, Martinsburg running back Braxton Todd and Parkersburg quarterback Bryson Singer.
Those numbers of Collier’s from 2017 are a good gauge.
Using 2020 Covid-skewed statistics as a launching pad to 2021 doesn’t work well because of the different number of games played. Independence played eight, for instance. Goodson averaged a state-best 202.3 yards per game and 10.4 yards per carry and three touchdowns a game. If Goodson were to duplicate that and Independence plays 12 games, meaning a semifinal appearance (the Patriots play nine regular season games, further necessitating a deep postseason run), Goodson will finish with 2,400 yards and 36 touchdowns.
It won’t be easy. Playing just nine games could be a drawback.
Goodson has a good team around him, one capable of a run. He has a good line. Great receivers with a new quarterback in senior Logan Phalin. The defense is stout.
Yes, Atticus Goodson can win the Kennedy.
All that’s left to do is play it out.