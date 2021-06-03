Golden Bear
basketball camp
Young basketball players will have a chance to take their game to the next level this summer at WVU Tech’s Golden Bear Basketball Camp series, June 7-10 and July 26-29.
Hosted by the WVU Tech men’s basketball team, the camp is open to players ages 8-14, with campers aged 8-10 playing and practicing from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Players ages 11-14 will play from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The day camp will be hosted in WVU Tech’s Van Meter Gymnasium located at 350 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley. The event costs $125 per player, payable on the first day of camp. The cost includes a camp T-shirt.
Campers will work with the award-winning team and Coach James Long on fundamentals: passing, shooting, ball handling, one-on-one moves and more. They’ll also play games and participate in contest throughout the week to put their new skills into practice.
Students will need to bring and wear a face covering when not in play.
Each camp session can accommodate 40 players, so spots go quickly. Sign up for the camp online.
For more information, contact Payton Sturm at posturm@mix.wvu.edu or go to goldenbearathletics.com.
Ron Kidd/YMCA
Basketball Camps
The 20th annual Ron Kidd/YMCA Basketball Camps will be held June 14-30 at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia in Beckley.
The first camp is set for June 14-18 from 9 a.m. to noon each day for boys and girls going into the first, second and third grades. The fundamentals of dribbling, passing and shooting will be addressed. Cost is $50 for Y members and $60 for nonmembers.
The second camp will be June 21-25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day for boys and girls going into the fourth, fifth and sixth grades. Lunch will be provided. The fundamentals of dribbling, passing and shooting will be addressed. Cost is $80 for Y members and $95 for nonmembers.
The final camp will be June 28-30 from 9 a.m. to noon each day for boys and girls going into the second through sixth grades. The court will be divided between the younger and older campers. There will be individual and team games. Cost is $50 for Y members and $60 for nonmembers.
For families that have more than one camper attending the same week, each additional sibling will receive $10 off that week’s fee. Anyone who has registered but cannot attend must notify the YMCA prior to the first day of camp in order to obtain a refund. The YMCA reserves the right to charge a cancellation fee.
Please make all checks payable to YMCA of Southern West Virginia and mail to 121 East Main St., Beckley, WV 25801.
Pickleball instruction at New River Park
Pickleball is the fastest growing racquet sport in America. It is a combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton. People of all ages will find it enjoyable, fun and great exercise.
All instruction, use of paddles and pickleballs and court time are all free of charge courtesy of the City of Beckley Recreation Department. Instruction will be for beginning pickleball players. Each player will learn the rules, the different strokes needed and strategy and positioning.
Instruction will be held on Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Saturday from 2:30-4 p.m. Players can attend as many sessions as needed to enjoy and feel comfortable playing this great game.
All sessions will be held at the New River Park courts. Instructors will be Brian Showalter and Dave Barksdale.
For more information, call 304-673-8390.