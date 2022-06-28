The second Tiger Summer Shootout was held Tuesday at Shady Spring, and while there were a multitude of basketball players on display, there were also a lot of multi-sport athletes.
You could have started a game of just about any sport on the hardwood of the Dave Wills Gymnasium and there would have been a standout to lead the way.
You had Shady Spring’s own Cam Manns, busy this summer working on his baseball career; Greenbrier East’s Adam Seams, working toward a soccer scholarship; Oak Hill’s Ethan Vargo-Thomas, one of the state’s top kickers; and then there was Greater Beckley Christian’s Kendrick Wilson, fresh back from a weekend camp at WVU.
Ask them their main activity in the offseason and it’s camping and traveling. Lots of both.
Despite likely careers on another field of play, all came back Tuesday to hone their shared love of basketball with games beginning in the morning through the early afternoon. Nine teams competed. In addition to the previously mentioned squads, Bluefield, Independence, PikeView, Westside and Wyoming East took part.
Cam Manns, a right-handed pitcher, one of the area’s top aces, got the call Sunday night. If he could make it to Boone, N.C., he would have a great opportunity to pitch against some high-level opposition.
Manns, a first-team all-state pitcher, had been at his girlfriend's house, another high-level athlete in Woodrow Wilson’s Olivia Ziolkowski, who recently signed to play basketball at Marshall. He called up his grandfather Dave Hunter who quickly agreed to drive him to Boone for the event.
“My coach from my 17-u travel team called and asked if I wanted to come (to Boone, N.C.) and play with a college summer team last night,” Manns said. “I was all for it. I played against a bunch of juniors and seniors in college. I threw four innings, didn’t give up a run, three strikeouts, I think. Against a bunch of seniors and juniors in college, I think I threw pretty well.”
It’s a big summer for rising seniors to get their names out.
“Since the state tournament, I’ve been traveling a whole lot, playing in different places in front of a lot of different colleges, trying to get myself out there," Manns said. "This is a big summer for me for baseball and I’m hoping to end it well.”
Why the rush back to play in the hoops event?
“I’m all for basketball,” Manns said. “I love coach (Ronnie) Olson and my team, so I was going to be here no matter what.”
He expects another big season – after winning a state title and finishing runners-up last winter — despite mixed results you might not expect from a veteran team. Shady lost to Bluefield but beat Greenbrier East.
“Everybody in the state is going to want to beat us,” Manns said. “The first game this morning we struggled against Bluefield, but we bounced back against (Greenbrier) East.”
Manns was a two-time honorable mention basketball player and last year he averaged 9.4 points per game
There are parallels for Greenbrier East’s Adam Seams in his two chosen sports — soccer and basketball.
”Running,” the rising senior said. “Lots of running.”
And in both, Seams is one of the better passers in the area.
A one-time basketball player, Seams has turned into one of the state’s top soccer players.
“The camps have gone good, a good experience,” Seams said of his summer tour of soccer camps. “There are higher level kids because where I leave, I don’t really get to see that. Going other places and seeing kids from other states. Even internationally. It’s good to see.”
He has been playing soccer since he was 3 years old, and he continued to get better.
“Once I hit 8, that’s when I decided I wanted to be good at soccer and basketball,” Seams said. “I used to play baseball. But baseball is too slow. So I started to focus on soccer and basketball.”
It’s been a busy summer with more to go.
“I actually just got finished with the WVU (soccer) camp,” Seams said. “I still have the James Madison camp to go to in Virginia, the Ohio State camp and the Dayton camp.”
He said he would love an opportunity to go to WVU.
“WVU would be my top just because I’ve been a West Virginia fan since I was little, they were in the Elite Eight, good program,” Seams said. “James Madison, I just love Harrisonburg, and then Dayton, I love Dayton, too.”
With a smaller team on the hardwood, Seams said the emphasis this winter will be more running.
“We’re going to be even smaller this year, the focus is going to be on getting up and down the court and playing defense in people’s faces,” Seams said.
Ethan Vargo-Thomas has been kicking up a storm on the recruiting trail. Literally.
The Oak Hill product is one of the state’s top punter/kickers
“Ever since basketball ended in March, I’ve really been on the move trying to get better,” Vargo-Thomas said. “I’ve been to training camps in Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Charlotte. Last week I was in Orlando for the national Top 40 camp. And then I also kicked at West Virginia and Marshall. I’ve just been staying busy, working hard and trying to get better.”
The Top 40 was an invitational camp, put on by the Hammer Kicking Academy.
“I think I kicked pretty good at West Virginia and then last week at nationals,” Vargo-Thomas, an honorable mention all-stater last fall, said. “There was a lot of talent there. I like going against people who are better than me so I can learn. At the nationals it was the best specialists in the nation. I was blessed to be able to go and showcase my talent against the best.”
Vargo-Thomas will gladly let you know he isn’t just a kicker in high school, though he will likely make his bones there as a college player. This year he may play some quarterback and wide receiver. He has moved around during the three-week instructional period.
He kind of fell into kicking as a freshman and got better with a strange partner.
“I did pretty good as a freshman and then Covid happened and there was nothing to do and I was bored so I went outside and started kicking,” Vargo-Thomas said. “I went to a camp that summer, got even better at it and now I see it as a way to go to college.”
Vargo-Thomas is a combo kicker (punt, kickoff and place kick) but he considers punting his strong point.
It will be a new look on the hardwood.
“We look pretty good but it’s going to be hard to replace the shoes of Jacob Perdue and Sammy (Crist) but we have a lot of young guys who are going to step up,” Vargo-Thomas said. “We are going to be bigger, and we are going to be more athletic.”
Vargo-Thomas averaged 8.4 points last season.
Greater Beckley Christian’s Kendrick Wilson made a ride back from Morgantown Tuesday morning and made the Crusaders' second game.
He was at home on the hardwood, the sport in which he hopes to make his name.
That started for him when the rising junior combo guard, who likely will morph into more of a full-time point at GBC, laid a smooth 36 on defending Class AAAA state champion George Washington.
He ended up making second team all-state after averaging 18.4 points.
“Just staying in the gym getting ready for July,” Wilson said of what he has been doing. “I went to a camp at Ohio, I went to Morgantown, but July is the big month. The last week in July we are going to California.”
Wilson already has a list of schools that have contacted him, including North Carolina A&T from last year.
“Princeton texted me, Columbia. TSU, Radford and Marshall have also been in contact,” said the guard, one of the top point guards in the area in attacking the rim as he did so adeptly as the Crusaders made their run to the state championship game last year.
He said his mom was excited about the Ivy League schools especially.
Wilson knows he must be a leader this year for GBC, with John Rose and Sherlock Padmore the lone returnees.
“We have a lot of young guys I’m going to have to take under my wing,” Wilson said. “But we should be all right.”
Before all that, it’s time to do some more camping.