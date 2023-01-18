new richmond – Wyoming East had to substitute a Gabby for an Abby, and nobody knew it at the time, but the additional G could have stood for Great first start.
With senior leader Abby Russell out after reinjuring her knee in practice Tuesday, sophomore Gabby Cameron not only made the start in Class AA No. 1 Wyoming East’s key sectional game against Class AA No. 3 Summers County, she played a key role in the contest.
Cameron finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds to go with three big blocks, but it was more what she did down the stretch in the Warriors’ 49-41 victory over the Bobcats.
In the final 3:18 she had three big rebounds and six points as the Warriors improved to 9-2.
“Unfortunately, we had a little thing yesterday with Abby (Russell, who stepped up and kept the book Wednesday night) so we were kind of caught off guard and Gabby stepped in and did a nice job,” coach Angie Boninsegna said.
“I was definitely nervous,” Cameron said. “We just came out and got into it and played together. It’s definitely hard (without Russell) and we definitely need her. We just stuck together and did what we had to do and pulled out the win.”
For Summers County coach Chad Meador, it was about one team making key plays despite the loss of the Warriors’ heart and soul leader, Russell.
“You can’t take any possession off,” Meador said. “Wyoming East is very well coached, and they have a lot of great players. They are overcoming a little adversity right now with their senior leader not playing. Hats off to her, I think she is a tremendous person and a tremendous player. I hope she gets back on the floor soon.
“But yeah, they had some key possessions down the stretch and that’s what the number one team in the state does.”
On Wednesday night it was Cameron down the stretch who came up with some of the game’s key plays.
Up one, 39-38, with 3:18 remaining, Cameron got the tie-up with Gracie Harvey on a rebound attempt and caused a jump ball after a missed free throw by Cadee Blackburn, one of the few things Cameron’s fellow sophomore missed on the night. Blackburn finished with a career-high 21 points, including 10 of 12 at the line. With East holding the possession arrow, Cameron took an entry pass from Blackburn, after a key rebound by Maddie Clark of a missed shot and laid it off the glass to give the Warriors a 3-point lead.
With under two minutes remaining Cameron grabbed a missed shot on the Lady Bobcats end and she flipped the ball to Clark, who sent it ahead to Abi Baker who was racing up court and scored on a runout to make it 43-38.
Harvey scored for the Bobcats to once again make it a one-possession game, 43-40.
On the offensive end, Cameron again came up with a big offensive rebound. The Warriors were able to reset the offense and moments later she took a pass from Clark who was driving the baseline and made a five-foot jumper to extend the lead to 45-40 with 56 seconds remaining.
“She really does a good job when she gets the ball in the low-post area,” Boninsegna said.
Cameron, 5 of 7 from the field in the game, then got her own runout to put the game away 47-40.
Her senior teammate Kayley Bane was impressed by Cameron’s play down the stretch.
“I think she handled it very, very well” Bane said. “I know when we were freshmen we were scared to death (making the first start) but she handled it very well. She is used to playing with us and she stepped in and filled a big role today.”
Summers, which had been beaten handily in meetings between the two the last three years, trailed by just two at the half, 23-21 and instead of folding in the Achilles heel quarter – third – the Bobcats hung tough, getting the game back to a tie 28-28 after a three-point play by Liv Meador and a deuce from Abby Persinger.
The Warriors got a 3 from Blackburn and a basket from Abi Baker to make it 36-30 after three.
“The third quarter has really been our nemesis this season,” Meador said. “It was when we played Wyoming East a few weeks ago. It was when we played Chapmanville in our holiday tournament. We’re just trying to put a whole game together. I thought tonight outside of a few positions late in the game, we put a whole game together.”
The fourth the Lady Bobcats ran off eight straight, back-to-back 3s by Avery Lilly and Pivont to key on the run. They had a chance to make it four but missed two free throws. Blackburn then hit two to tie it at 38 and broke it with another free throw a minute later ahead of Cameron’s key rebound.
For Boninsegna it was a much-needed win after falling at Mingo Central last week.
“I thought (Summers) came in with a lot of emotion and a lot of physicality and they played hard the whole game,” she said. “Chad always has them prepared. They played a good game.”
For Meador it’s a matter of playing better versus the Bobcats’ nemesis and “closing the gap.”
“When I say close the gap, I mean closing it from one year to the next,” Meador said. “We came here three years ago and got beat by 40. Last year at home we lost by 37, 39. We came here in the sectional and lost by 13 (last year) and we lost (in December) by 20-some at home. This is the first time that we felt we were going to win the basketball game and to me that’s closing the gap.
“I’ll go on the record and say this,” Meador continued. “Region 3 is going to win the state championship. Somebody from Region 3 is going to win it. and you know what? We are one of those teams that has a chance. I believe that. and if I had any doubt, I have a little more belief in that tonight.”
