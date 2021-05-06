CHARLESTON — A somber week resulted in a spill of emotion Thursday in Charleston.
Since Monday morning, the best week of the boys basketball season has had a cloud hanging over it. Following the news that morning that Woodrow Wilson point guard Dwayne Richardson was shot and killed the night before, hearts were broken as the Beckley community and those around the state mourned.
But as with every storm, there's been a light to shine through.
While the tournament has been a great display of basketball with upsets and buzzer beaters, the most remarkable aspect has been the camaraderie exhibited throughout the week.
It started with the first game of the tournament when, after the introductions, a moment of silence was held for Richardson.
The following day, several Charleston Catholic players dawned maroon shirts that read "In memory of Dwayne Richardson" on the back, while others wore blue ones that read "In memory of K.J. Taylor," a Capital High School athlete who was also a victim of gun violence.
For Catholic head coach Hunter Moles, it was an important gesture.
"It's just tough," Moles said. "It's tough for everybody. It's tough for the whole state. It's tough for these guys right here. Our guys grew up with K.J. It's just tough. It's really sad and it's the least that we could do to show our respect and honor them and remember them. It's the least we could do. Me personally, I had one of my best friends pass away when I was 19. So I just know the feeling of those guys being close family and friends.
"Reaching out to coaches, putting a tweet out, sure, let's do that. But I just wanted to do that. As soon as I heard that I just felt sick to my stomach."
The gestures continued into Wednesday as Shady Spring's Todd Duncan wore No. 12, Richardson's number, in the Tigers' quarterfinal win over Herbert Hoover.
Thursday was a day filled with emotions and more nods to Richardson, many of which came from Beckley's quarterfinal opponent, Morgantown.
When the Mohigans took the court, they were wearing maroon shirts with the number 12 on the front.
"We're trying to do whatever we can to support the Richardson family," Morgantown's Carson Poffenberger said. "We obviously don't want to take away from what Beckley's team was trying to do with the jersey on the bench and all that, but we just wanted to show our support in any way we could. So we came up with that just to show our respect."
The Mohigans' parade of tributes didn't stop with their basketball players. Morgantown's cheerleaders marched down the side of the court over to the Beckley student section, each with a single flower and card in hand. They presented them to Beckley's cheerleaders in one of the tournament's most heartfelt moments.
The tributes continued.
Richardson's jersey was laid across his seat and he was introduced along with his team while a graphic with his name and picture was displayed on the panel across the scorer's table.
"With everything going on, I know I got emotional," Morgantown head coach Dave Tallman said. "We got here early — we were the first game of the session. When Beckley showed up — we have a great relationship with those guys. They come to our tournaments, we go down there. Coach (Mike) Fowlkes, coach Kidd, we love those guys. It was gut-wrenching when they brought his jersey out and put it on the bench and the moment of silence, I know I got emotional. It's more than basketball, absolutely more than basketball tonight. I don't really even remember what happened in the game. Our thoughts were with Dwayne and his family and the Beckley community the whole night."
And last but not least, Richardson's father joined the team at the end of the bench. Every hustle play, every bucket, every stop, every run brought him to his feet as he cheered the Flying Eagles all evening.
"Ah, I thought that was awesome," Kidd said. "He had to be strong to do that, 'cause I don't think I could've done that as a parent. He showed a lot of strength, a lot of courage. I'm proud of him for doing that."
It's been a rough week for the Flying Eagles, but they've seen all the gestures and they've not been lost on this bunch.
"It means a lot," Beckley's Keynan Cook said. "Seeing the whole state support us. It really does mean a lot. Dwayne couldn't wait to be here. For us to come down here and put on for Dwayne, I think that shocked the state because nobody expected us to be here. I feel like sometimes we didn't even expect to be here. Dwayne always did."
"It just shows how much of an impact he had on people," Beckley guard Elijah Redfern said. "The kind of person he was that everyone supported him. That right there just lets you know he was a great person."
The tributes don't end with what happened throughout the week. They'll continue and live well beyond this week, just like the memories Dwayne's peers have of him.
"We're just going to be there for them," Tallman said. "I know we're many miles away, but if they need a shoulder to lean on we're here for them. Dwayne's dad just came in the locker room and spoke to out team which choked our guys up a little bit. We're such a tight knit group we're going to try and win it for him. I know we're not Beckley, but we're going to play for Beckley."
