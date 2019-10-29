Caleb Bower named R-H Player of the Week

Wyoming East standout running back, Caleb Bower, is no stranger to big-time rushing performances this season.
Friday night when the Class AA, No. 14 rated Warriors welcomed PikeView into the War Zone, Bower not only put on his best performance of the season, it was also the best performance of his high school career.
With his team needing a win after two straight losses, Bower carried the ball 22 times for 268 and four touchdowns in a 49-13 win over the Panthers.
"Caleb ran the ball really well (Friday). I know PikeView is young on defense, but that was a good confidence game for him," Wyoming East head coach Larry Thompson said. "He has really been working on his vision and his physicality. (Caleb) has really put his time in the weight room and he has learned how to read the blocks so he can find the creases and gaps. He can also make something out of nothing. With that being said, Caleb has really earned and deserves everything he gets."
As a result of his performance Friday, Bower has been named the Register-Herald Player of the Week, as selected by the R-H sports writers.
Bower's teammate, Lydia Cook, won the fan vote with over 43 percent of the votes. Cook went 7-for-7 on PAT's in Friday's win and debuted as the first female high school football player in school history.
Bower is no stranger to Player of the Week-type performances this year. After eclipsing the 100-yard mark in each of the first two games, the junior Tailback has rushed for over 200 yards in four of the last six games.
"I think he is just going to continue to get better," Thompson said. "He is maturing as the season goes along. He is a smarter back now that is becoming more physical. As long as our offensive line, who has done a great job so far, continues to do what they are supposed to do up front, he will keep getting better."
In week three against Oak Hill, Bower ran for 216 yards and three scores against Oak Hill before piling up 201 yards in another three-touchdown performance against James Monroe.
Prior to the PikeView game, Bower's best effort on the ground came against River View where he ran for 245 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Warriors to a 48-20 win.
All told this season, Wyoming East has rushed for 1,748 yards as a team with Bower accounting for 1,255 of those yards, while averaging 7.3 yards per tote.
However, his most impressive statistic may be the fact that in 172 rushing attempts, Bower has fumbled just once.
"He is a special kid and I tell him that every day," Thompson said. "He has a talent that you can really coach. I continue to stress the details to him and he gets better every week. I am really excited to have him on my team."
In the two losses for East this year, the Warriors struggled to run the football. Friday night, the Wyoming East run game will again be put to the test when it travels to Coal City for a battle with Independence.
It will be likely a do-or-die game in regards to the postseason for both teams.
"I think we have to understand who we need to block up front. As long as we communicate up front and are on the same page, I think we can get the job done," Thompson said. "(Independence) does look good on film and they play the run really well. They have a really good linebacker, Hunter Williams, who I believe leads the team in tackles. We have to understand where he is on the field, what type of front they are giving us and what type of blitz pressure they are giving us and keep on trucking."
