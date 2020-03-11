(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson's Liz Cadle drives and scores as Morgantown's Kaitlyn Ammons defends during Girls State Basketball Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
editor's pickfeatured
Cadle's 20 points lead Woodrow to Class AAA semifinal (With Gallery)
By Tyler Jackson The Register-Herald
CHARLESTON — Woodrow Wilson head coach Brian Nabors knew not to underestimate Morgantown coming into Wednesday's Class AAA quarterfinal matchup at the Charleston Coliseum, and for four quarters the Mohigans showed why.
Leading 30-28 heading to the final frame, Morgantown was primed for its second straight upset after knocking off No. 1 Wheeling Park in a Region 1 co-final.
Fortunately for No. 2 seed Woodrow, a strong defensive showing in the fourth quarter coupled with the stellar play of senior Liz Cadle, who scored a game-high 20 points, guided the Lady Flying Eagles to a 64-57 victory.
It was their first state tournament win since 2008.
1 of 17
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson head coach Brian Nabors points towards the massive student section that showed up to watch the Lady Flying Eagles defeat Morgantown to advance to the next round at Girls State Basketball Tournament Wednesday morning in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson head coach Brian Nabors gestures towards the massive student section that showed up to watch the Lady Flying Eagles defeat Morgantown to advance to the next round at Girls State Basketball Tournament Wednesday morning in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson players celebrate modestly at mid court knowing the job isn't yet done after the Lady Flying Eagles defeated Morgantown to advance in the Girls State Basketball Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson's Olivia Ziolkowski applauds towards fans and family in the stands after the Lady Flying Eagles defeated Morgantown to advance in the Girls State Basketball Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson's Liz Cadle drives and scores as Morgantown's Kaitlyn Ammons defends during Girls State Basketball Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson's Victoria Staunton pulls up for a jump shot against Morgantown during Girls State Basketball Tournament action Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson's Cloey Frantz drives and scores as Morgantown's Kaitlyn Ammons defends during Girls State Basketball Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson's Jamara Walton shoots from underneath the basket as Morgantown's Alayjah Jones defends during Girls State Basketball Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson's Keanti Thompson gets one of her five steals on the day as Morgantown's Cat Wassick is victimized during Girls State Basketball Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson's Keanti Thompson comes up with another loose ball off a strong defensive play to take it away from Morgantown's Alayjah Jones during Girls State Basketball Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson's Liz Cadle drives up the court as Morgantown's Kaitlyn Ammons, left, and Alayjah Jones persue during Girls State Basketball Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson's Keanti Thompson hustles up the court against Morgantown during Girls State Basketball Tournament action Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson's Cloey Frantz gets around Morgantown defender Revaya Sweeney during girls State Basketball Tournament action Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow students flex prior to the start of the Lady Flying Eagles game against Morgantown Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow cheerleaders perform during a timeout against Morgantown during girls State Basketball Tournament action Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson fans and family celebrate a win as time runs out in their win over Morgantown Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson students celebrate a win as time runs out in their win over Morgantown Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
GALLERY: Woodrow v Morgantown, 2020 State Tournament
1 of 17
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson head coach Brian Nabors points towards the massive student section that showed up to watch the Lady Flying Eagles defeat Morgantown to advance to the next round at Girls State Basketball Tournament Wednesday morning in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson head coach Brian Nabors gestures towards the massive student section that showed up to watch the Lady Flying Eagles defeat Morgantown to advance to the next round at Girls State Basketball Tournament Wednesday morning in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson players celebrate modestly at mid court knowing the job isn't yet done after the Lady Flying Eagles defeated Morgantown to advance in the Girls State Basketball Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson's Olivia Ziolkowski applauds towards fans and family in the stands after the Lady Flying Eagles defeated Morgantown to advance in the Girls State Basketball Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson's Liz Cadle drives and scores as Morgantown's Kaitlyn Ammons defends during Girls State Basketball Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson's Victoria Staunton pulls up for a jump shot against Morgantown during Girls State Basketball Tournament action Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson's Cloey Frantz drives and scores as Morgantown's Kaitlyn Ammons defends during Girls State Basketball Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson's Jamara Walton shoots from underneath the basket as Morgantown's Alayjah Jones defends during Girls State Basketball Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson's Keanti Thompson gets one of her five steals on the day as Morgantown's Cat Wassick is victimized during Girls State Basketball Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson's Keanti Thompson comes up with another loose ball off a strong defensive play to take it away from Morgantown's Alayjah Jones during Girls State Basketball Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson's Liz Cadle drives up the court as Morgantown's Kaitlyn Ammons, left, and Alayjah Jones persue during Girls State Basketball Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson's Keanti Thompson hustles up the court against Morgantown during Girls State Basketball Tournament action Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson's Cloey Frantz gets around Morgantown defender Revaya Sweeney during girls State Basketball Tournament action Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow students flex prior to the start of the Lady Flying Eagles game against Morgantown Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow cheerleaders perform during a timeout against Morgantown during girls State Basketball Tournament action Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson fans and family celebrate a win as time runs out in their win over Morgantown Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson students celebrate a win as time runs out in their win over Morgantown Wednesday afternoon in Charleston.
"We're just happy to get the win," Nabors said. "I'm proud of these young ladies for gutting it out. I thought for 32 minutes they had no quit. We had some adversity when things weren't going our way but they stayed the course, continued to fight and just continued to be the resilient team we've been over the last few weeks."
As they have been in prior meetings between the two teams, points were at a premium with the first bucket coming nearly three minutes into the game — a 3-pointer from Cadle. Lindsay Bechtel answered for Morgantown with her own triple, eventually helping the Mohigans to a 10-7 lead at the end of the first.
Afterwards, Woodrow settled in.
The two teams traded the lead five times with two ties in the second quarter, but five straight points from Cadle before the intermission gave Woodrow a 22-17 advantage at the break.
"I just took what was open," Cadle said. "Like coach said, when they packed the 3-2 they just kept telling us to attack it so that's what I did. Whenever I got open shots I took them so I just basically read the defense and took what it gave me."
The third quarter, though, was identical to the first for Morgantown, which held Woodrow scoreless until the 3:06 mark.
"I was really proud of the way we started the second half," Morgantown head coach Jason White said. "We've been a team all year that's been notorious all year for coming out in the second half and games get away from us and that's exactly what happened to us the last time we face this team in Beckley. We were down at the half and they went on a big run in the third quarter and kind of blew us out.
"We really wanted to focus on keeping that ball in the high post. Against a zone they love to run that motion and run cutters into that high post and they're really dangerous once the ball gets in there. They shoot it well in there, they find the open teammate in the low post, they find shooters they can kick to. We tried to keep the ball out of the high post, turn them into perimeter shooters, especially from the top of the key. I thought we did a good job of it."
Fortunately for the Lady Flying Eagles, a quick start to the fourth gave them the advantage for good. A three-point play from freshman Keanti Thompson followed by a 3 from Cloey Frantz established a four-point lead. Cadle finished the quarter going 6-of-6 from the free throw line, putting the game away in the final minute as Woodrow held the Mohigans to just seven points in the quarter.
"I just thought we stepped our defense up more," Nabors said. "We did a better job of penetrating and making them come help on some of our ball handlers. That zone, that 3-2 zone was tough. They packed it in and they knew we wanted to go inside. We depended on our guards to make the right decisions and attack the zone and not settle for outside shots. However, we told them if they got the shot they had to take it. We did a good job penetrating and I thought we knocked down some big shots down the stretch."
Cadle led all scorers with 20 points and was the only Woodrow player in double figures. Kaitlyn Ammons led Morgantown with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Cat Wassick added 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Woodrow advances to Friday night's semifinal where it will play the winner of Thursday's Martinsburg/Greenbrier East quarterfinal game. Tip-off is slated for 9 p.m.