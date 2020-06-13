Cadle named Register-Herald Girls Player of the Year

Liz Cadle always had talent.
Through her first three years as the point guard for the Lady Flying Eagles, the flashes of what she could be would come in spurts. Her flashy assists, tough defense and ball handling helped propel Woodrow Wilson into the conversation of Class AAA's elite, but there were still struggles.
Turnovers plagued the floor general her first three years so she set out to make a few changes before her senior campaign.
She improved her ability to play off the ball, worked to slow down and eliminate turnovers, didn't allow one mistake to avalanche into more and refined her outside shot.
The results were overwhelmingly positive.
Cadle ended her senior season as a 1,000-point scorer with first-team all-state selection and a state tournament win before the season was ultimately canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now she adds another honor, being selected as The Register-Herald’s Dan Stillwell Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
"It's awesome and an honor," Cadle said. "After how the season ended it's great to hear good news. It feels like all the work I put in meant something and was noticed outside of our team and our fans."
The tone for Cadle's impressive campaign was set early when she fulfilled a dream of signing to play college basketball in November, choosing to further her career at Longwood.
"My goal was to always sign as soon as possible," Cadle said. "I had my heart set on Longwood so after that it took a lot of stress off me and I knew that I could just play my senior year and play the way I wanted to and contribute any way possible."
Though the season itself wasn't a smooth ride.
Cadle and the Lady Flying Eagles built an impressive resumé with wins over ranked foes such as Cabell Midland, Greenbrier East and Huntington, but when a controversial incident occurred in the fourth quarter of the team's second game against Greenbrier East, Cadle was one of five players suspended for two games for vacating the bench area. During that time she wasn't allowed at any of the games, one of her toughest experiences to that point. But it was a learning experience.
"That was a tough time," Cadle said. "We were suspended during the time of our Senior Night and Victoria (Staunton) and myself didn't want to miss that. During that time we took advantage of the situation and really got focused. We thought of all the things we wanted to achieve. We watched a lot of film and things slowed down for us. We weren't allowed in the gym but we were still working.
"I think what I really learned from all that is things can be taken away from you and it's out of your control. You just have to stay focused on your goal without letting adversity get to you. During that time we also grew closer as a team. We saw the freshmen and the younger players that kept playing to keep the team going. That gave us even more motivation to come back and finish the season out strong."
After Cadle's return Woodrow lost just one more game, going on an inspired run that resulted in the Lady Flying Eagles securing the No. 2 overall seed in Class AAA at the state tournament.
Unknown to everyone at the time, the first round game against Morgantown would be Cadle's last in a Beckley uniform despite the win. But she made it count.
The game was even throughout but it was Cadle who provided spark after spark to keep her team afloat. Five straight points before halftime from the senior gave Beckley the advantage. That lead shrunk again but it was Cadle who helped answer the call, going 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the final quarter and finishing as the game's leading scorer with 20 points.
"Being there my sophomore year helped a lot," Cadle said. "I didn't really have the nerves in that game. I knew at the time that if we lost, that was it. It was a motivational thing for me. We wanted to help build the program. We're the City of Champions and the girls basketball program didn't have a championship, so we wanted to change that. I knew we had to win that game to keep that dream alive. We weren't scoring much, but we had other players like Victoria who were helping us win with their defense and rebounding so I shifted my role around that."
Looking back on a year that ultimately didn't end the way Cadle would have hoped, there's still plenty of fond memories. From an individual standpoint, the state tournament performance was her personal highlight, but as a team, she's most fond of a moment and game that empowered everyone.
"From a game standpoint it was probably Cabell Midland," Cadle said. "They were ranked high at the time and we went there and beat them and I think that gave us a lot of confidence. After that game we had a feeling we knew we were capable of winning any tough game. We proved it to ourselves and we turned around and beat Greenbrier East, too. Those two moments are higher for me than any individual performance. The words family and love, we use those a lot. Being able to have a bond and relationship with everyone on the team and be focused on the same goal, that's memorable and means a lot."
