Victoria Staunton and Liz Cadle opened the postseason with a bang and haven't slowed down since.
In the team's sectional win over Princeton, both seniors scored the 1,000th point of their respective careers and both finished in double figures.
That trend carried over to a road thrashing of Greenbrier East in the sectional championship, with Cadle scoring 16 and Staunton producing 11 points and 12 rebounds, and culminated with a Region 3 co-final win over George Washington in which both players scored 17 points.
The win over GW sent Woodrow Wilson to the state tournament for the second time in three years, this time as the No. 2 overall seed in Class AAA, something that seemed far off when the pair were freshmen on a four-win team.
"It's been a pleasure and a privilege coaching these young ladies," said Woodrow head coach Brian Nabors, whose team will face Morgantown in the state quarterfinals Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. "They're very talented and committed to what we want to do and what we've wanted to establish as a program. To be honest with you, those two young ladies have been the starting point of our success, them and Cloey Frantz. And that's no disrespect to (2019 Woodrow graduate) Laken Ball.
"When those two were freshmen, we lost a lot of close games. We had a four-win season, but a lot of those games could've been wins. But it's been a joy because they've bought in to what we wanted to establish as a program. We wanted to make a name for ourselves and get the respect back from the state because before we took over, teams were automatically putting a checkmark in the win column when they played Beckley. We wanted to change that mindset of accepted losing. It's nothing against the other coaches, but I believe the players just didn't think they could win for some reason. We struggled with that for the first few years, but as a team we just kept working hard and it started with that group."
Part of the success that's led the Lady Flying Eagles back to Charleston is the maturity of both players. Cadle, who struggled with turnovers and foul trouble in years past, has become a more cerebral player, while Staunton has done everything that's been asked of her, including moving inside and cutting down on outside shot attempts.
"They've both matured a lot," Nabors said. "They realized what we need from them to win and they worked hard to do that for us. For Victoria, she's one of our better shooters and we've tried to expand on that. She came in as a post player, so we tried to help her expand her game. Eventually she settled a little too much for the outside shot, but we moved her back inside and utilized her as a stretch post. She just went back to the basics of what made her the player she was in middle school, which was playing inside. Her game is versatile though and she's now mature enough to recognize where she has mismatches and because of that we've given her the freedom to get where she needs to so she can score for us."
Now the Lady Flying Eagles will lean on the maturity of their seniors. Despite nerves, Cadle scored 16 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, in the team's 2018 state tournament loss to Parkersburg South, while Staunton added 10 points in a double-double effort. Woodrow trailed South by as many as 17 in the third quarter before a late spurt cut the deficit to five.
With that experience under their belts, Nabors anticipates what they learned will help the two seniors as they, along with Frantz, guide a younger group that's playing in the state tournament for the first time.
"I don't think nerves will be as much of a factor," Nabors said. "I think they really learned from that experience a couple of years ago. I really believe they are excited and willing to accept this challenge they have in front of them as leaders. They realize that this is it for them. They won't have another chance to compete for a state championship. I believe you're going to see Liz and Victoria play their best basketball this week. I just think they're very focused, they're doing a good job keeping the rest of the girls locked in and focused and I see a maturity in them and they're ready for this opportunity.
"The state really needs to see what we see every day in practice — two of the best players in the state. I believe if they stay focused and have a great attitude, the state of West Virginia will see that."
