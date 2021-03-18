Busy weekend of wrestling ahead

This will be a busy and important weekend for high school wrestling in the area.
Woodrow Wilson will host a two-day tournament starting Friday at 5:30 p.m. Joining the Flying Eagles will be Oak Hill, Greenbrier East, Meadow Bridge, Princeton, Riverside and Robert C. Byrd.
The first seven weight classes will compete on Friday. The next seven will pick up Saturday at 10 a.m.
"With the guidelines the way they are, we can only have 56 wrestlers," second-year Woodrow coach Matt Osborne said. "The WSAZ (Invitational) was last weekend and that was a bracketed tournament. Mine is going to be a round-robin tournament with the maximum number of weigh-ins. Hopefully everybody can get their five matches in."
Meanwhile, the West Virginia Team Dual State Championships will return to Greenbrier County.
The event, now in its second year after a successful debut in pre-pandemic 2020, will run as a two-day affair in the State Fairgrounds' Underwood Building in Fairlea. Two-time reigning Class AA state champion Point Pleasant is the Region 4 representative and will take on Doddridge County of Region 2 on Mat 1. Region 1's Berkeley Springs will battle Region 3 champ Herbert Hoover on Mat 2. Both matches start at 1 p.m.
The consolations will start at 2:15 p.m., followed by the championship at 3:30 p.m.
The Class AAA portion will take place on Saturday. Parkersburg South, the six-time state champion, of Region 4 will go against Spring Mills of Region 2, with Wheeling Park (Region 1) and St. Albans (Region 3) facing off alongside.
The time schedule will be the same as Friday's.
Point Pleasant and Parkersburg South won the championships last season.
Only parents will be permitted as fans, but FloWrestling will livestream both days.
The second annual Girls State Wrestling Tournament will be held Saturday at Blennerhassett Middle School in Parkersburg. Wrestling will begin at 1 p.m.
A total of 49 high school girls will compete, up slightly from the 44 for last year's inaugural tournament. The middle school division has 13 entrants.
Area high school girls wrestling will be Shady Spring teammates Ericka Epperly, Leslie Ward and Tayla Grove and Greenbrier East's Micah Fisher and Emma Kesterson. Fisher made history last season with a state championship at 127 pounds.
