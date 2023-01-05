NEW RICHMOND — Every kid who puts on a uniform dreams of hitting a game-winning shot.
Those same kids might even dream of playing at the next level.
In the last day, Wyoming East’s Jacob Howard realized both those dreams.
Just 15 hours after hitting what proved to be the game-winning shot for the Warriors in a 53-50 overtime victory against PikeView, Howard signed to play baseball at Bluefield State.
He said the signing was in fact a dream.
“It was my dream school when I first started looking into schools,” said Howard, who will major in electrical engineering. “Coach (Drew) Bailey, he’s doing great things with that program. I think being a part of that program and I want to be a part of what they are doing at Bluefield State.”
Howard grew up in basketball crazy Wyoming County and he has held down his end of that sport with the Warriors, including the game-winner Wednesday night.
But baseball has always been his first love.
“It’s my sport, I just love it,” Howard said. “I started playing when I was 7 and ever since I have loved it.”
Howard said the decision to sign with the Rams and Bailey, who has grabbed some of the area’s top high school talent, was not a tough one.
“I was sitting at the house one day and coach Bailey messaged me and said he wanted me (in the Rams program),” Howard said. “I told my mom and dad about it, and we came to the conclusion that it was the best decision.”
Now he will live his dream and the Rams are getting a pure hitter.
Howard was the area’s leading hitter last spring when he hit .586 with 16 doubles, three triples and five home runs and had a slugging percentage of 1.207. He drove in 36 runs and scored 35.
He came off a state tournament appearance with the basketball team and immediately homered to start the season and was named to the first-team all-state team to end the season.
He is hoping to end his career at Wyoming East in Charleston this season.
“I’m hoping to keep the same intensity that I had last year,” Howard said. “I think we can make it to states this year. We have a great group.”
Howard, who predominantly manned first base at Wyoming East last spring, said he hopes to transition to the other side of the infield with the Rams.
“I’m hoping to play third base but it’s coach Bailey’s decision where to put me and I will play wherever he puts me.”
He credited his high school coaches for his development.
“Chief (Ron Mayhew, one of the all-time greats in state baseball coaching history), coach (Kevin) Hedinger and coach (Joe) Besl are great coaches,” Howard said. “They push me every day in practice. I’m glad to have coaches like that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.