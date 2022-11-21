Burks big on defense for champion Mavs

lindside – The James Monroe defense did not rest until the final seconds ticked from the clock giving the school its first boys basketball state championship last March at the Charleston Coliseum.
Given that Josh Burks is the main cog in that defense, he must have been exhausted.
The fact that the Mavericks had two 20-point scorers in state player of the year finalist Eli Allen and the state’s leader in 3-point field goals Shad Sauvage (103 3s) and an offense that averaged an area-best 76.9 points makes it easy to overlook the blue-collar work done by the defense. Consider the statistics:
The Mavs gave up just 44.5 points per game. Many people pointed to the schedule, but the Mavericks ended up giving up just 45.4 in the state tournament against Madonna, St. Joe’s and Greater Beckley Christian, a veritable who’s-who of Class A private schools in West Virginia.
The Mavericks surrendered just 60 or more three times in the regular season, 50-59 points six times, 40-49 points 10 times, 30-39 points seven times and under 30 points once.
“I think that the biggest reason we won so much is like every coach says, good defense turns into good offense,” Burks said. “That’s where we make our money, playing hard defense. It’s hard-nosed defense, getting up in people’s faces and playing as hard as we can.”
His coach Matt Sauvage does not pull any punches.
“I think he is arguably one of the top man defenders in the state,” Sauvage said. “He draws the best assignment every game. and he is one of those kids that likes the challenge. We’re going to have to ask him to do more this season. He’s a kid who doesn’t care about scoring.”
Burks was injured early in the season and missed four games and never really got untracked offensively. But his defense was outstanding. His mentality as a defender is simple.
“A lot of people want to be selfish and only score the ball, whatever, “Burks said. “Only one person can score the ball, but five people have to play defense. That’s where I’ve always got it from. If I play good defense it will turn into good offense.”
Sauvage said he used to continually talk to Burks about his role as a defender, its importance to the overall brand that has become James Monroe basketball. Now Burks embraces the role.
“I still tell Josh how important his role is, but last year he was coming up to me in practice before games and saying, ‘OK, coach, who do I have?’” Sauvage said. “You can’t put an adequate number on the importance of a defender like Josh. He wants to do it; he sees that as a challenge.”
“I do,” he said of taking on the opponent’s top scorer. “I mean, it’s a challenge. Let’s see how many points I can hold them to. I held some kids to single digits, and they’d been averaging 25 to 26 points a game.”
One of his top performances was in the state tournament against St. Joe’s Jesse Muncy, a 1,000-point scorer who averaged 26 points entering the tournament. He had 14 but was 3 of 15 from the field (1-10 3s) and scored seven points at the line.
“It really doesn’t matter who he defends, we are comfortable that he’s going to shut that person down,” Sauvage said. “I don’t have any statistical data to back it up but almost every player he guarded, if not all, were held below their season average.”
Last year the Mavericks rode the motivation of losing in the Region 3 co-finals to Greenbrier West the previous season, at home in overtime, all the way to the state championship.
“Hopefully, we can go again, of course, but there is a big target on our backs, so we have to prove something again,” Burks said. “I do enjoy that; it gives us something to play for.”
He will be counted on to score more, along with running mate Eli Allen, to replace the loss of graduated starters in Shad Sauvage and Cam Thomas. It’s just another challenge.
“I know I can shoot the ball and I have a good mid-range shot,” Burks said. “I have to work on finishing, but I know I can shoot the ball.”
He averaged 6.9 points per game a year ago and four of his six double-figure games came in the last eight.
If Burks is the impenetrable object on defense and Allen is a 6-foot-4 driving, slashing, scoring machine, imagine the one-on-one battles they have had. They could be each other’s toughest matchup. It’s two of the state’s finest working their craft.
It has happened.
“Eli’s super good, some of his moves I can’t stop,” Burks said. “But I give him the best I’ve got. Sometimes I can stop him, sometimes I can’t. Sometimes I can get him frustrated. But he likes to put his head down and go to the rim and that is hard to stop because he is a big body.”
