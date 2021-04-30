Softball is back after being cancelled last year due to the Covid pandemic, but some things haven't changed.
One of those things is Shady Spring and Independence both feel they have a team that can make a run to the state tournament.
What has changed is both teams are now in the same section due to realignment and are the favorites to battle for the sectional championship later in the year.
The Raleigh County rivals met for the first time in the regular season Friday night on the mountaintop in Coal City. The winner would get the early upper hand in regards to home field advantage come tournament time.
On a night that was blustery and cold at times, Independence sophomore pitcher Delaney Buckland was the calm in the middle of the storm for the Patriots.
Striking out 12 batters and allowing just three hits, Buckland was masterful in a complete-game shutout, leading her team to a 4-0 win.
The loss was the first setback in the first 10 games of the season for the Tigers.
"I felt like Independence was a very fundamental softball team tonight. They did not make any mistakes in the field and the pitcher was very disciplined in what she gave us to hit," Shady Spring head coach Donald Barnett said. "She lived in the river of the inside corner all night. We have to learn to adjust to some different speeds and strategies like what was used on us tonight."
Independence entered the game with only five wins in its first nine games and Buckland had taken her lumps along the way. However, the losses came against Class AAA teams and other state tournament-caliber contenders.
For Independence head coach Ken Adkins, there has always been a method to his madness when it comes to a tough schedule.
"I take some grief over my schedule because it is ambitious,” Adkins said. “We have played with some really good teams and we have given up a lot of home runs. However, that was more of a communication problem between me and Delaney. When I want it in, I want it knuckle-busting in like today. We really jammed them and kept them off balance. Our schedule has prepared us for a game like today."
While Buckland was making it tough on the Tigers, Hadley Wood, who was making her first start of the year, was keeping the Patriots at bay also.
Pitching to contact, the Shady Spring defense was gobbling up everything Independence hit its way.
"We knew against a good Independence team that we could not make mistakes and win," Barnett said. "We had to be fundamental and that was our focus on defense. We wanted to keep the ball in front and make the smart plays in front of the runner. For the most part we did that."
After a scoreless game through four innings, the Patriots finally started to find some gaps in the home half of the fifth inning.
Skylar Wooten beat out an infield single and took second on a wild pitch. After moving to third on a groundout, Wooten beat the throw home on Buckland's grounder to second for the eventual game-winner.
Indy stayed aggressive and after Buckland stole second, West Virginia Wesleyan commit Kaylen Parks rifled a shot past the third baseman that could not be handled in the outfield. Buckland scored easily and Parks ended up at third before the ball returned to the infield.
A hard liner to right from Kendall Martin scored Parks to give Indy a 3-0 lead after five innings of play.
Back-to-back two-out singles in the top of the sixth gave Shady some life, but Buckland squelched that threat with the third strikeout of the inning.
Parks' third hit of the game in four trips scored Chloe Hart, who had doubled to the lead off the bottom of the sixth, for the final margin.
"We are a young team, but we didn't make errors today," Adkins said. "Sometimes when one thing happens, it can snowball. Our key is to not make mistakes in bunches. I thought we adjusted to the pitcher well. We needed to let the ball travel a little bit and then we started hitting the ball."
It gets no easier for Independence, which is on the road Saturday against Herbert Hoover at noon before playing Nitro at 2:30 p.m. Shady Spring will travel to Greater Beckley Christian Saturday for an 11 a.m. contest.
SS (9-1) 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
I (6-4) 000 031 x — 4 11 0
Pitching — SS: Hadley Wood (4.2), Taylor Scott and Kayley Waddell ; I: Delaney Buckland and Kaylen Parks. WP: Buckland; LP: Wood. Hitting — SS: Paige Maynard 1-3, Olivia Barnett 1-3, Ashley Farruggia 1-3; I: Alli Hypes 1-4, Delaney Buckland (rbi), Kaylen Parks 3-4 (2 rbi), Destiny Blankenship 2-3, Sarah Bragg 2-3, Chloe Hart 1-3, Skyler Wooten 2-3.