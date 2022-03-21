Delaney Buckland cruised through her first six innings against sectional rival Shady Spring. Then things got a little hairy in the seventh.
She survived.
The Independence junior finished with a two-hitter and benefited from a home run that was overruled to beat the Tigers 2-0 Monday in Shady Spring.
Buckland retired the first 11 batters she faced before Olivia Barnett dropped a single into shallow right field with two out in the fourth. The Tigers didn't get another base runner until Kaylee Waddell walked with two out in the sixth.
Buckland finished with 13 strikeouts and one walk. She struck out seven straight at one point, and in the third struck out the side on nine pitches.
"This is a big game for us," Buckland said. "It determines our section (seeding), so I just come out and do my best."
She proved her mettle in the bottom of the seventh.
Barnett pulled the first pitch of the inning over the right field fence for what appeared to be a home run to cut Indy's lead to 2-1. However, Adkins appealed and the home plate umpire ruled it was a foul ball.
"From where I was sitting, I thought it was going to go foul (right off the bat) anyway, so I just sat back down," Adkins said. "(The home plate umpire) called it foul. So when she rounded the bases, I was like, 'Hey, you called it a foul ball.' Then (the field umpire) got involved, and when this guy overturned it, I said, 'It's his call.' ... We were fortunate that (the home run) didn't happen."
"I think everybody on our side just lost their minds," Shady Spring coach Donald Barnett said. "We saw the ball go over the fence and what appeared to be a fair ball, and after she touched home plate it was declared to be a foul ball. So we went to the first base umpire and he said it was a fair ball. Then it came back to the home plate (umpire) and he changed it after an appeal on the other side.
"That was at a very critical point in the game. We had a great hitter and great pitcher matchup situation. Unfortunately it felt like it might be one of those times that a call had some type of effect on the outcome of the game. Positive or negative, it affected the game. Those things are going to happen, it's part of the game. Just real unfortunate for us on that one."
Barnett returned to the batter's box and struck out, but the Tigers (0-1) were not finished.
Hadley Wood singled and took second on an error, then went to third after Mallie Lawson reached on Indy's third error of the game. Lawson took second without a throw, but Buckland got a strikeout and then caught Emma Cyrus' popout to end it.
Adkins worried the lull in the game during the 10-minute discussion about the home run might have led to his team getting cold. Buckland was allowed three warmup pitches before play resumed.
"Yeah, a little bit, but I think it was more like my heart started pounding and I was like, 'All right, I've got to do this now,'" Buckland said.
She outdueled Shady Spring starter Paige Maynard, who was equally as effective. The senior bound for Penn State had 11 strikeouts and three walks while also allowing just two hits, and one of the Patriots' runs was unearned.
"First of all, it's a big deal to her," Independence coach Ken Adkins said of Buckland. "Paige is going to a Division I school and that's all everybody hears, that she's going to a Power 5 conference. And Delaney's heard that her whole life, even her pitching coach. She had Holly Brehm and her at her place, then she's had Paige. She's kind of the understudy of all them and I'm telling you, I'll take who I've got over anybody. What she lacks in stature she makes up for in grit."
"She hits her spots as well as any pitcher that we have played," Donald Barnett said. "She is a good pitcher, she throws well. We know coming in what to expect. It's going to be a challenge in the box. The approach was going to be swing at the pitches that we felt we had the best chances of hitting the ball hard. We kind of got away from that at several spots in the lineup, but it is early in the season and we are playing with a lot of inexperienced girls. We will work on that and get better."
The Patriots (3-1) took a 1-0 lead in the first when Alli Hypes walked and later scored on a triple by Kendall Martin. They added their second run in the second inning when Chloe Hart reached on an error and scored on Savannah Stanley's infield single.
Maynard was nearly unhittable after that, and she made several big pitches. Indy had only two base runners after the second inning.
In the third, Maynard fell behind Martin 3-0 but got it back to 3-2 before Martin flied out to center. An inning later, Allison Warden led off the Indy fourth with a walk, stole second and was sacrificed over to third. But Maynard left her there with an inning-ending strikeout.
"She's a special pitcher. We're thankful she's here," Barnett said. "She did what great pitchers do. She kept us in a tight game with a good team today for as long as she could."
Independence will host Midland Trail today at 5:30 p.m., while Shady will go to Princeton at the same time.
