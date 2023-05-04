Independence’s Delaney Buckland is almost always efficient.
With a little unexpected, weather-induced time off, Buckland was at her efficient best in a 10-0 section-opening win over Liberty Tuesday at Larry T. Poe Field.
With the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament delayed by three days by weather and cold, Buckland was well rested as the region one-seed finally got under way.
Buckland needed just 60 pitches – 48 of them strikes – to rip through the Raiders lineup on one hit, with 13 strikeouts and no walks.
“I had a few days rest so that was useful and that helped me out a little bit,” Buckland said. “I threw pretty good today. I threw a lot of strikes today.”
And that, coach Ken Adkins said, is the game plan.
“In Buckland We Trust,” he said, using his new mantra for the season’s second half. “This is what we hoped for, getting her a little rest and her coming out strong. We kind of changed the way we called pitches. You don’t want to waste a lot of pitches when you’ve got one horse. We’re riding that one, so we want to get through innings quick where she doesn’t have to throw a lot of pitches. Today was probably a minimum number of pitches so that’s a good day.
“Then if you get to the end of the week and you have to play two games or something like that, you’ve got some pitcher left.”
The rest was useful all around, as the team endured a stretch of playing seven games in four on a beach trip during spring break and followed that up with six games in eight days.
While Buckland was pummeling the strike zone, the Patriots were pelting the ball all over the field.
Rejuvenated, the Patriots offense backed Buckland with an 11-hit attack that included four doubles, one by Kendall Martin that nearly knocked an advertisement on the outfield fence off its perch. That resulted in assistant coach Kaylen Parks, a former first-team all-state captain as a catcher, getting her first assist for the Patriots in a couple of seasons.
“Listen, we hit five or six balls off the fence today,” Adkins said. “We were knocking the signs off the fence we were hitting the ball so hard. That was a good sign. We looked good. We were able to get in the gym and sometimes that’s good when you can get back to some of the fundamental stuff. We hit off the tee some, we hit off the machine a bunch.”
And they hit live pitching a bunch Thursday and it started early and often.
Buckland led off the proceedings with a double to start the bottom of the first and Alli Hypes dropped a hit between the center fielder, second baseman and shortstop. Emma Lilly scored both runners with a double and then scored herself on a groundout.
Kassidy Bradbury then singled and went to third when the throw to second base overshot its intended target and she scored on freshman Harmony Mills’ single to make it 4-0.
In the third the Patriots added three, Bradbury scoring two on a double and after Lilly singled and Martin went advertisement-sign hunting, Savannah Stanley plated Bradbury with a sacrifice fly.
In the fourth inning the Patriots again plated three, Mills doubling in two and then she provided what would be the run that would ultimately end the game after the top of the fifth. Positioned at second base, she never stopped running on Stanley’s sky infield fly ball that was dropped by the second baseman and Mills scored easily.
Mills, who did not start early in the season, has been a pleasant surprise for Adkins and his staff. She was 2-for-3 with three RBIs in her first sectional game.
“Harmony is the preeminent athlete playing softball,” Adkins said. “She’s not necessarily a softball player yet, but she’s just a good, athletic kid. It’s kind of funny, if she does something a little crazy or I get after her, the next pitch or two pitches later she’s driving one off the fence. She comes from a family of athletes and might be the best athlete in her family.”
With Buckland dealing the way she was, it ended up being a quick top of the fifth as she struck out the side.
“It’s always Delaney Buckland,” Liberty coach Mary Green said. “Of all the schools we play our kids can hit off them but the minute they mention Delaney’s name, they just cannot hit this kid. But she is amazing though. She can place them where she wants it, and our girls could not find it today.”
Independence (20-8) moves on to host the Shady Spring Friday and Liberty (10-12) will face Nicholas County in an elimination game.
Lib 000 00 — 0 1 3
Indy 403 3x — 10 11 1
Pitchers and catchers – L: Maddie Cox and Katie Mullens. I: Delaney Buckland and Alexis Meadows. WP – Delaney Buckland (5IP 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 13K). LP – Cox (4IP 11H 10R 8ER 1BB 4K). Hitting – L: Keandra Spurlock (2B). I –Buckland 1-3 (2B), Alli Hypes (1-3 (run), Emma Lilly 2-3 (2B, 2R 2RBI), Kendall Martin 2-3 (2B 2R RBI), Kassidy Bradbury, 2-2 (3R 2 RBI), Harmony Mills 2-3 (2B, R 3RBI), Savannah Stanley (RB), Allie Warden 1-2. Kam Wooten (run).
