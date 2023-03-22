Not that she is going to become the high school softball version of Babe Ruth, a top pitcher who turns into a prodigious power hitter, anytime soon, but for one night it worked well.
Delaney Buckland struck out 12 and hit her first career home run as Independence rolled to a 9-0 five-inning victory against rival Wyoming East Wednesday in Coal City.
Buckland’s two-run shot gave the Patriots an 8-0 lead in the third, coming an inning after Kendall Martin, who is showing signs she might morph into that prodigious power hitter, hit a three-run shot to give the Patriots a 6-0 lead in the second.
Independence scratched across three runs in the first off freshman pitcher Paytin Brehm, who is experiencing the ups and downs of high school softball but has shown glimpses that she is close.
Buckland, a senior, is the current queen of the mound in southern West Virginia, and she showed it Wednesday, allowing one hit — a solid double by Kayley Bane — and one walk, to the leadoff hitter, in picking up her fourth win of the season. Her 12 strikeouts give her 43 for the season.
That’s expected. The power display, not so much. It was her first home run at any level.
“I’ve been working on staying in there hitting a little bit more this winter,” Buckland said. “I think with pitchers like (Brehm) I need to stay in there and hit and today it paid off. I was shocked a little bit. But it was a pitch I liked, and I knew it was going to go far. It was a good feeling. I’ve seen everybody around me hit them, and it was nice I could finally get one my senior year.”
“She said, ‘I heard you fussin’ at me’ before she hit it out,” Independence coach Ken Adkins said.
“She is a very judicious person at the plate. She thinks she knows what balls and strikes are. Lots of times I want her to be more aggressive up there. That was a little more aggressive swing, and it paid off. Hopefully that will benefit us.”
Martin’s homer was her second of the year in the Patriots’ 4-0 start.
“I looked at it and I saw it was gone and I was just happy I was able to help Delaney and put some runs on the board for the team,” Martin said. “It’s good for us to stay behind her and get up early in the game.”
Her power surge is a year after she expected it.
“Last year I definitely thought I was in practice, but I didn’t back it up on the field,” Martin said. “I was swinging for home runs last year and I think that’s what really got me. I wanted to hit one so bad. Now I’m trying to just get one hit.”
“We had no hitting, we just didn’t hit (in 2022),” Adkins said. “The same people who are batting .600 (Martin being one who is above that mark now) batted .100 last year. We’d go to the gym, and they would just destroy the ball and we’d come out here and hit off the tees and destroy the ball and they couldn’t hit the ball out of the infield (in a game). We never had a single home run. This same group, I’ve got five or six kids who can hit it out and that’s a bonus.”
Buckland doesn’t need a lot of support. Her ERA was 0.41 coming in, and Adkins said she has grown by leaps and bounds since her sophomore season (she missed her season when it was shut down by Covid), despite being a first-team all-stater. She has become an all-weather pitcher.
“We went to Greenbrier East and played in a steady rain (March 17) and we went up there her sophomore year in difficult situations and she didn’t handle it well and I didn’t deal well with her at the time,” Adkins said. “These are welcome times when she overcomes certain obstacles.”
After walking the first batter of the game, Emma Simpson, who was erased by a strike ’em out, throw ’em out double play, Buckland struck out seven in a row and she struck out the side in the second, third and fourth innings.
“Seeing (catcher) Lexi get a good strike and throw a girl out really pumped me up and set me forward for the rest of the game,” Buckland said. “This year I’m focusing on spots more. That’s my goal, to hit spots, keep it on and off the plate a little bit.”
Independence parlayed a couple of walks and a fielder’s choice into runs in the first inning off Brehm, who walked seven and gave up six hits. That came a night after she pitched well in a win against Midland Trail. She allowed just three hits in four innings and walked two with 11 strikeouts.
“You have to throw strikes against a team like that,” Wyoming East coach Doc Warner said. “And she did that last night. It’s just being young and inconsistent. I’ll take our defense against anybody. I’ll take our offense. You have to have that pitching. She’s coming along. and she’ll get there.”
Her dad, J.R., and assistant coach and pitching coach at Wyoming East, said there are some similarities with her sister Holly, an all-state pitcher at Wyoming East who now pitches at Glenville State.
“They both spun the ball really well as freshmen, the difference is Holly was more consistent,” Brehm said. “She brought it every day. Paytin is struggling to bring it every day. She’s been an every-other-day pitcher. But that will come with time. But for the most part she’s been good one day, bad the next.”
Adkins, too, sees the potential in the young Brehm.
“We have a lot of respect for Doc, J.R (Brehm) and that program,” Adkins said. “Doc told me before the game, ‘We’re not where we need to be, but we’ll get better.’ and he’s told me that a lot of times. He told me that when Holly Brehm was a freshman and we beat her the first time she pitched on this field. and listen, by the end of the year she was hard to deal with.”
Wyoming East (3-2) plays county rival Westside Thursday and Independence (4-0) is off until Monday when it plays Midland Trail.
WE 000 00 — 0 1 0
I 332 1x — 9 8 1
Pitchers and catchers: WE: Paytin Brehm, Lindsay Mullins and Kayley Bane. I: Delaney Buckland and Alexis Meadows. Hitting – WE: Kayley Nabe (2b), I: Buckland 2-2 (HR, R, 2 RBI), Alie Hypes 3-3 (run), Kendall Martin 2-3 (HR, 3b, 3 runs, 3 rbi), Alexis Meadows 1-2, Kassidy Bradbury (run), Zoe Bragg (run).
