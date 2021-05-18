Buckland fans 12, drives in two in win over Greenbrier East

FAIRLEA — It's been established what Independence all-stater Kaylen Parks can do.
With 10 home runs on the season, teams try to pitch around her. Greenbrier East tried that Tuesday evening and it worked briefly before her teammates took advantage.
Sarah Bragg and Kendall Martin both drove in Parks on separate occasions as Indy beat East 7-1 in Fairlea, splitting the season series with the Lady Spartans.
East learned the dangers of pitching to Parks early when she crushed a two-out triple in the first inning but was left stranded when Bragg popped up. In her following plate appearance, Parks saw most of her pitches well outside and off the plate to get to Bragg, who grounded out this time.
East did the same thing to Parks her third time around, but Bragg was prepared.
"One thing Sarah does not lack is confidence," Indy head coach Ken Adkins said. "She wants to be in that spot and she was offended. They thought they got past Kaylen so they'll get the next one and she's been good about rising to the challenge and she accepts that challenge. That's a big hit for her and it kind of broke the game open."
Though pitching around Parks was effective the first time around.
East pitcher Josi Ervin made sure of that, scattering four hits across the first four innings, stifling Indy's bats.
The Lady Spartans couldn't take advantage offensively early, though. They left runners on in the first and second inning but finally capitalized in the third.
A two-out double off the bat of Annabelle Honaker gave East its first runner in scoring position. Taylor Graham followed up by lining a ball into right field that was dropped, allowing Honaker to score, giving East a 1-0 advantage.
Indy pitcher Delaney Buckland limited the damage at a run with a strikeout of the next batter, but East again had another scoring opportunity in the fourth.
Following a one-out double from Josie Patterson, East's Rylee Norman hit a single up the middle but the runner failed to advance to third. That proved costly as the following batter lined out to Bragg at third who threw to second for the double play which diffused the threat.
It was all Indy from there.
After the visitors took the lead in the top of the fifth on a two-run single from Bragg, Buckland got rolling in the circle.
Allowing back-to-back singles with one out in the bottom of the fifth, she rebounded to strike out the No. 3 and 4 hitters in the lineup to maintain the slim advantage.
"In a close game I know I need to buckle down," Buckland said. "Whether it's a flyball, groundball or something, I knew I needed to do something to get those two outs. You know the third and fourth batters in the lineup are usually the best hitters. I tried to put my whole body into the pitches I threw to them."
After escaping the jam Buckland helped her own cause.
With two outs in the top of the sixth, Alyssa Daniels and Trista White, batting eight and ninth in the lineup, hit back-to-back singles, setting the plate for Buckland. She responded by lining a double into left center past the diving outfielder to make it a 4-1 game.
"I knew I needed to get a hit," Buckland said. "We had runners on and we needed more wiggle room. I put my mind to it and I really drove the ball into the gap where it needed to go."
Parks eventually drew her third walk of the game in the seventh inning, but the Lady Patriots capitalized again as she stole second and advanced to third on an errant throw. A double from Kendall Martin scored Parks in what turned out to be a three-run frame for Indy.
East, however, hit the skids as Buckland struck out six of the last eight batters she faced, fanning 12 total.
"We've had that some this year," East head coach Aaron Ambler said. "We haven't been able to string hits together when we've needed to. We had some base running errors, didn't move up when we should've then get doubled off the next play. Defensively I thought we played pretty well, but we just didn't hit the ball. We didn't string hits together when we needed to tonight. We played this team the first time about a month ago and plated about seven or eight runs on them but tonight we had too many bad approaches at the plate."
Independence (13-10) will travel to Sissonville on Wednesday. East will travel to Woodrow Wilson today.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH
I: 000 022 3 — 7 12 1
GE: 001 000 0 — 1 7 2
Pitching — I: Delaney Buckland and Kaylen Parks; GE: Josi Ervin and Olivia Plybon. WP: Buckland, LP: Ervin. Hitting — I: Buckland 1-4 (2B, 2 RBI), Alli Hypes 2-4 (2B), Parks 1-1 (3B, 3 BBs), Sarah Bragg 1-4 (2 RBI), Kendall Martin 3-4 (2B, RBI), Destiny Blankenship 1-4 (RBI), Alyssa Daniels 1-4, Trista White 1-3. GE: Josi Ervin 1-4, Annabelle Honaker 2-3 (2B), Taylor Graham 1-3, Josie Patterson 2-3 (2B), Rylee Norman 1-3.