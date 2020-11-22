Buck season a time to celebrate state's hunting culture

For our state’s sportsmen and women, this week is the big dance, the main event, the season we all look forward to every year — the opening of buck season. From new hunters to the old-seasoned deer camp veterans, this season is special to all involved and is a great celebration of our state and the people who cherish the outdoor lifestyle that is so important to our history and heritage.
Every morning of the season, droves of hunter orange-clothed participants will awake before dawn and head for the hills in hopes that a trophy buck will wander by their stand. Chances are you or someone in your household will be directly involved in the deer season, or at least chances are you know someone who is.
Around this time every year, I dedicate this column to sharing with you some information about the season from our DNR. I hope these words help you to get the best out of your buck season.
Hunters in West Virginia have a lot to be thankful for this year. The buck firearms season, which opens on Nov. 23, has been extended to 14 days and includes an additional Sunday.
“The buck firearms season traditionally opens on the Monday before Thanksgiving and closes two weeks later on a Saturday, but hunters will be able to get out into the woods for an extra day of hunting this year,” said Brett Skelly, assistant deer project leader for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
During West Virginia’s buck firearms season, hunters also have the unique opportunity to participate in the concurrent antlerless deer and bear firearms seasons, provided they purchase Class N/NN and DS stamps.
“You can take a buck, doe and bear on the same day,” Skelly said. “I don’t know of any other state that has anything like that.”
The WVDNR also would like to remind hunters who want to try and take one additional buck to purchase a RG or RRG stamp by Nov. 22, before the season starts. Hunters who don’t purchase a stamp may only harvest one buck on their base license. West Virginia hunting licenses and stamps are available to purchase at www.wvhunt.com.
Hunters should also remember that they are required to wear at least 400 square inches of blaze orange when hunting in a county or area where a deer firearms season is presently open. They also need to electronically check big game online at www.wvhunt.com, at a license agent or by calling 844-WVCHECK.
The buck firearms season runs through Dec. 6 in all but four counties. Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming are closed to firearms deer hunting. Hunters who want to hunt at a wildlife management area or on other public hunting land, should check out the WVDNR’s online map at mapwv.gov/huntfish.
I hope this adds to your enjoyment of the season. Go forth this week in celebration of our lifestyle and state’s rich history and culture of hunting. I hope the weather is cold and the bucks are on their feet during the day. Good luck!
Hunters should consult the 2020–2021 Hunting and Trapping Regulations available at license agents and at wvdnr.gov for specific deer regulations in each county and wildlife management area.