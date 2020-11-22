Buck season a time to celebrate state's hunting culture

Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.