Bryant wins state turkey calling crown

Championships often change hands from year to year. On the other hand, some feats can never be duplicated.
Take, for instance, what was recently accomplished by Greenbrier West High School graduate Phillip Bryant.
Bryant has the distinction of being the first Greenbrier County resident to win the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) West Virginia State Turkey Calling Championship.
The Greenbrier County native accomplished the feat in May at the 55th annual Webster County Woodchopper Festival in Webster Springs.
“I have been chasing the West Virginia state title since 2015 and this year, I was fortunate enough to win it,” Bryant said. “I am the only Greenbrier County resident to ever win it. It means a lot to be the only one out there that that can say you are the West Virginia state champion. It feels really, really good.”
Although he now lives in Lewisburg, Bryant was born and raised in the Dawson area and, like most avid hunters, he got the fever at an early age.
“I have been turkey hunting since I was a boy and I killed my first turkey when I was 12,” Bryant said. “My first hunt wasn’t a success hunt, though. I remember mom letting me miss school and my dad called in two big gobblers for me off the limb. I missed, but it was an adrenaline rush and I was hooked.”
Competitive turkey calling started after seeing a post on social media and it was reminiscent of his first turkey hunt.
“Back in 2015, I saw a turkey calling contest posted on Facebook in St. Marys, West Virginia,” Bryant said. “I told my wife I wanted to try it out. I didn’t place and kind of embarrassed myself. But, you have to learn from it. I knew I was just as good as the guys on the stage, I just needed some better calls and a little bit of help.”
Bryant did get better and is now a professional turkey caller, traveling up and down the east coast.
“An average Joe will just use a box call with a couple of yelps. A good turkey caller will go out and be that turkey,” Bryant said. “He will hit a couple of clucks, a couple of yelps and put a good series together and space it out.”
Competing in the Friction Division at the 2017 NWTS National Calling Championships in Nashville, Tenn., the Greenbrier County native finished top 20 in the nation and followed that up with a top 20 finish at the NWTS World Calling Championships in Stuttgart, Ark., in early 2018.
While placing in several state events held in Ohio, Virginia and South Carolina, Bryant took home the turkey calling title held in Maryland in 2018, prior to winning in his home state.
Bryant’s ability was not only good enough to win state championships. He also caught the eye of several big-time sponsors.
“In 2016, I went to the Virginia state competition and I placed third. About a week later, the regional manager over West Virginia, Virginia and Ohio for Mossy Oak messaged me and told me he liked the way I called and how I represented myself,” Bryant explained. “He wanted me to represent Mossy Oak Pro Staff. I said, ‘Heck, yeah.’ Who would turn that down? Ol’ Tom Technical Gear, I wear all their clothing when I am out in the woods and Blackstone Custom Calls are the friction calls that I use. They are out of Beaver, Ohio.”
With a couple of state titles in tow, Bryant will get another shot on the two biggest stages in 2020.
In February, he will be at the NWTF National Convention at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center where the NWTF National Calling Championships will be held. Then, in June 2020, he will compete in the world competition in Mobile, Ala.
“State and local competitions are always on a Saturday, a one-day competition. Nashville is four days and the world competition is two days,” Bryant said. “The competition is tough and you better bring your A-game. If you mess up or slip on a call, you might as well say your are done. It is extremely competitive.”
