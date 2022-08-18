WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Due to an unforeseen schedule change, Jack Sock will be replaced by Bob Bryan as The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic celebrates its 10th anniversary at Center Court at Creekside Stadium on Sept. 24. Bryan will be joined by Genie Bouchard, Laylah Fernandez and Sam Querrey in the four-player field. A women’s singles match, men’s singles match and a mixed doubles match make up the action at this unique, intimate event, hosted by Champions Series Tennis.
“Jack Sock is a terrific player and personality, and we’re disappointed that he won’t be part of the event this year,” said Dr. Jill Justice, President, The Greenbrier. “But Bob Bryan is also incredibly accomplished and has been a fan-favorite at past tennis events at The Greenbrier. We’re grateful that he was able to step in and complete the field.”
The action begins with men’s singles at 2 p.m., pitting Bryan against Querrey. That will be followed by a women’s showcase, with Fernandez and Bouchard going head-to-head at approximately 3 p.m. The final match of the day, scheduled to begin around 4 p.m., is a mixed doubles match featuring Bouchard and Querrey teaming up against Fernandez and Bryan.
Tickets can be purchased online by visiting greenbrier.com/tennisclassic. Courtside seats are $100, Lower Level seats $75, Upper Level seats $35 and children 12-and-under are $10. VIP experiences — including opportunities to play with the pros, a player party and a backstage experience — are also available to enhance your visit to The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic. They can be purchased at www.championsseriestennis.com.
Bryan is a 44-year-old American tennis player, who is one of the most accomplished doubles players in the game’s history. He has 119 career doubles titles with more than 1,100 wins and was ranked No. 1 in the world in doubles in 2003. He has won 16 Grand Slam doubles titles — six Australian Opens, two French Opens, three at Wimbledon and five U.S. Opens. He also won a Gold Medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. In addition to the doubles titles captured with his twin brother Mike, Bryan has won seven Grand Slam titles in mixed doubles. The Bryan Brothers played for the Vegas Rollers during the 2020 World TeamTennis season, which was played entirely at The Greenbrier.
Bouchard is a 28-year-old Canadian player, who has been ranked as high as No. 5 in the world in singles, becoming the first Canadian to reach the top 5. She reached the finals at Wimbledon in 2014 and has reached the semifinals at both the French Open and Australian Open.
Querrey is a 34-year-old American player who has won 10 career ATP singles titles and been ranked as high as No. 11 in the world. He reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2017 after knocking off No. 1 Andy Murray. He became the first American to reach a Grand Slam semifinal in 8 years.
Fernandez is a 19-year-old Canadian player currently ranked No. 13 in the world. The left-hander has won two career singles titles and reached the finals of the U.S. Open in 2021. She received the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award by the Canadian Press as its choice for top Canadian female athlete that same year.
Built in 2015, Center Court at Creekside Stadium takes advantage of its unique Creekside location, featuring expansive views of Howard’s Creek, the iconic Old White golf course and the picturesque mountains beyond, while offering as many as 2,600 spectators an engaging viewing experience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.