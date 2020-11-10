Brown's unselfishness keys Cavs' success

Unselfish stars aren't easy to find, but Greenbrier West is led by one.
A year after rushing for over 2,100 yards and 28 touchdowns as a junior, Noah Brown has helped guide Greenbrier West to an 8-0 record and the No. 2 seed in the Class A playoffs. But this year hasn't seen that same level of personal success for Brown.
Though the team has been limited to just eight games, Brown's numbers fail in comparisons to last year's — 911 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns
That's fine with him.
While teams have keyed on the first-team all-stater, Levi Weikle, Cole McClung and Kaiden Pack have all benefited in a campaign that's seen the Cavaliers earn home field advantage throughout the first three rounds.
"A lot of kids in the offseason worked really hard," Brown said. "It really helped me and our team out. They don't have to use me as much as they did last year. I'm in more of a support role and I still get the ball and yards and touchdowns, but this year I'm more of a distraction for the defense. I'm doing a lot more blocking and faking this year and that's opened more opportunities for my teammates because I take a defender with me. Overall the kids on our team have worked really hard and honestly that takes pressure off me and makes us a better football team because we can spread the ball around more."
Brown's eagerness to curtail his role comes from the unselfish desire to win.
Though last season was a success, with the Cavs winning a first round playoff game, it didn't result in a state championship. Having a seasoned group of veteran teammates who are used to having their numbers called puts West that much closer to closing in on a title.
"I'm not a selfish person," Brown said. "I want what's best for my team and I don't think of football as an individual sport. I wouldn't have had the season I had last year and we wouldn't have had the season we had this year if it wasn't for those guys and the line in front of us.
"It takes 11 people to make it work and I realize that. I play the sport as hard as I can and I do what I'm supposed to do on each play with 110 percent effort. We've worked really hard this year and I like being able to spread out the ball this year. That's kept the defense on its toes and it's a lot more fun than running yourself 30 times a game."
Running back is a position that takes a beating, but even still, hearing a player admit that it's fun to play without the ball in his hands is an oddity on offense. For Brown, the fun part comes from watching his teammates, who he's played with for years, succeed.
"What makes it fun is we've played every year together since we were 6 or 7. We've just built a bond nobody else has. We have each other's backs. When we bicker we always work it out. It's fun to just be out there with your best friends you've known your whole life. I get to see them do well, too."
Brown's unselfish play isn't limited to the offensive side of the ball, either.
On defense he sets the edge on the line, and even the numbers on that side of the ball aren't jarring — 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack — but he realizes his strengths and weaknesses and does his part to make life easier for his teammates.
"We're in pretty good shape on defense," Brown said. "I don't like taking plays off there because another team could score a touchdown if you do. My role is kind of more of a containment role on defense though. I don't make a lot of tackles but I turn a lot of plays back inside for our big defensive players like Zack McClung, Cole McClung and Hunter Starkey.
"I'm honestly not the best tackler. I can tackle, just not as well. I knew that and I'm a big guy. I can influence where the ball's going so I get my outside shoulder free and push it back inside so we can make a play as a team. I think that's what I'm best at so I don't try to make all the big plays, just push the ball to my teammates that can. Numbers are nice, but numbers don't always win and I'd rather win. That's the only goal we're focused on right now."
