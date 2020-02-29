Brown wins state title and MOW

huntington — A little over a month ago, Noah Brown suffered his only loss of the season, to the same guy who was dominating his opponent on the adjacent mat at the state tournament Saturday night.
"There's no shame in losing to Braxton Amos," Brown said. "He's an animal."
Amos' list of accomplishments is indeed the stuff of legend. The Parkersburg South senior wrapped up a 142-0 career with a 23-8 technical fall over Charlie Tamburin of Wheeling Park for the Class AAA 220-pound championship.
Amos put the only blemish on Brown's record. But to everyone else he faced, Brown was the animal.
In the same building where he met Amos at the WSAZ Invitational, Brown took down Sissonville's Gavin Shamblin via 6-1 decision to claim the 220 title on the Class AA/A side.
Tournament coaches took notice of Brown, voting him the Class A Most Outstanding Wrestler.
"To win a state championship, after all the work I've put in throughout my high school career and on down through little league, it's been tremendous," Brown said. "It's been a struggle. struggle. To come out as a junior and win a state championship and have another year to go prove myself with another state championship is just a fantastic feeling."
After scoring a takedown with 16 seconds left in the second period of the title match, Brown dominated the rest of the way. He scored a near-fall early in the third before Shamblin made an escape. Brown then scored his second takedown with 12 seconds to go to secure the win.
Brown finished the season 42-1.
"Wrestling those top kids in my weight class boosted my confidence," he said. "Coming out and wrestling the No. 2 kid in the state, and I'm ranked No. 1, it's nerve-wracking. Coming out there in front of all those people sitting there watching my performance and pulling out a victory, it's big."
And winning a second straight Class A team state championship was the icing on the cake.
"I'm just proud of my team for coming through all the adversity of losing two of our best wrestlers (Chase Patterson and Mylik Cox), and the young kids stepping up and wrestling and putting points on the board," Brown said. "It's amazing."
Brown was the only local wrestler to come away with a state championship. Here is a look how the remaining five state finalists did:
113: Marshall Clere (Greenbrier West) vs. Brady Layman (Ritchie County). This was a rematch of their bout in the finals of the Class A Challenge on Feb. 1. Layman won that one by fall in his home gym.
The location changed, but the result was the same. Layman pinned Clere in the first period for the state title.
Clere finished the season 36-10 and secured the highest placement of his career.
120: Judah Price (Independence) vs. Isaac Short (Point Pleasant). Price has given Independence hope for the future, but he ran into a buzzsaw in Short.
Short scored a takedown in the first period and got a reversal in the second and came away with a 4-1 victory.
Price, a freshman, came on strong in the second half of the season, winning championships at the Coalfield Conference Invitational and Region 3 tournament. He finished his season with a 39-9 record.
138: Levi Brake (Nicholas County) vs. Justin Bartee (Point Pleasant). It didn't end the way he wanted, but Brake put together the most successful season of his career.
The Nicholas County senior was pinned in the third period by Justin Bartee of Class AA state champion Point Pleasant. Bartee controlled from the outset, taking Brake down six times over the first two periods. He was leading 17-5 when he scored the fall.
The runner-up finish was Brake's highest placement. He ended the year with a 55-2 record and was 181-19 for his career.
195 (Class AAA): Devan Gauldin (Woodrow Wilson) vs. Jace Bradbury (Washington). Gauldin was going for Woodrow's first individual state championship since Matt Callahan won at 140 in 1999.
Unfortunately for Gauldin, that streak will go on for at least one more year. Bradbury decisioned him 5-1.
Still, the Flying Eagles had a good tournament. They placed three wrestlers and finished with 56 points.
195 (Class AA/A): Jacob Williams (Nicholas County) vs. Juan Marquez (Point Pleasant). In the second Nicholas-Point match of the finals, Williams was edged 4-3.
Williams finished 51-6 and will be back for his senior season.
Here is a complete list of state place winners from the area:
Class AA/A
113: Marshall Clere (Greenbrier West, second); 120: Judah Price (Independence, second), Ashby West (Oak Hill, third); 126: Bryce Perdue (Independence, third), Joshua Goode (Shady Spring, fourth); 138: Levi Brake (Nicholas County, second); 145: Sean Dawson (Independence, fifth);
170: Sam Adams (Independence, third), John Parks (Greenbrier West, fourth); 182: Colton Yoder (Midland Trail, fifth); 195: Jacob Williams (Nicholas County, second); 220: Noah Brown (Greenbrier West, first), Jeff Bowles (Liberty, fourth); 285: Isaac Brown (Greenbrier West, fifth).
Class AAA
132: Ethan Osborne (Woodrow Wilson, fifth); 152: Colby Piner (Greenbrier East, fourth); 170: Owen Quinn (Greenbrier East, fifth); 195: Devan Gauldin (Woodrow Wilson, second); 285: Ian Pomeroy (Woodrow Wilson, third).
Area team finishes were:
Class AA/A
Independence 81.5 (fifth); Greenbrier West 81 (sixth overall, first Class A); Nicholas County 43 (15th); Oak Hill 30 (21st); Shady Spring 21.5 (27th); Midland Trail 16 (33rd).
Class AAA
Woodrow Wilson 56 (13th); Greenbrier East 40 (16th).
l l l
All three reigning team champions successfully defended their titles. Greenbrier West won the Class A championship with 81 points. In Class AAA, Parkersburg South distanced itself from Wheeling Park and won the battle of the Patriots 271.5-195.5. The Class AA race was never in doubt. Point Pleasant finished with 266.5 points, more than twice as many as runner-up Braxton County (111). ... Oak Hill's Ashby West placed third at 120 pounds and became the first wrestler in school history to place all four years. West is also Oak Hill's all-time winningest wrestler. ... Greenbrier East coach Brian Miluk was presented with the 2018-19 National Federation of Coaches Association Coach of the Year award before Friday night's session. Miluk has been the Spartans coach since 2012 and is the president of the West Virginia Wrestling Coaches Association.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber