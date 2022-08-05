Brown signs to play baseball at WVU Tech

When Carson Brown made the move from South Carolina to Independence before his junior year, he could have felt like an outsider.
Though leaving a program, Legion Collegiate Academy in York County, S.C., with state championship aspirations, Brown was coming into a program with equal championship dreams.
But then the distance between York County, S.C., and Coal City really isn’t that far.
Especially with family in the area.
“I bounced three high schools in my four years, so going to a school down in this area was pretty easy, especially since I knew just about everybody on the team,” Brown said Friday as family, friends and even opponents from Shady Spring High School filed into the gym for his signing with WVU Tech. “It was a smooth transition. We were already friends. I talked to them all the time. It wasn’t like moving down to Charlotte and not knowing anyone.”
Once he got here, as his teammates and coaches expected, he stood out, even if opponents were wondering who he was.
“It’s nice for people to know your name, but then again, I didn’t have people coming up to me like Michael (McKinney) and Atticus (Goodson),” he said of his well-known teammates, McKinney headed to N.C. State and Goodson to one of the nation’s top JUCOs, Walters State. “They were well known guys. Playing in the shadow of guys like, you don’t have to worry about the mistakes (like they did).”
Turns out he didn’t make many mistakes anyway.
A contact hitter who can hit the ball to the gaps as well as hit the other way, Brown excelled at his new school on both offense and defense.
In his senior year, Brown led the team in hits (32) and trailed only Goodson in batting average (.427). He had seven doubles, three triples, a home run, 32 runs batted in and 29 runs.
At season’s end the lefty was named to the second-team all-state squad.
“He really fit in well with the position he played and having that lefty bat in the lineup really helped,” coach Scott Cuthbert said. “And he was another kid who could run. I thought he had a much better senior year than a junior year but sometimes that’s getting adjusted to a different area.”
He really heated up over the middle portion of the season and ended strong, but the team fell just short of its goal of making it back to Power Park and the state tournament.
Not to make it back to Charleston with a team that spent time as the No. 1 team in the state, and with a 12-6 victory against eventual state champion Logan, was one of Brown’s biggest disappointments. The loss to Shady Spring in the section finals lingers.
“It took me probably a month or so, I’m still not over it,” Brown said. “It still sucks, it still hurts, just knowing the way we lost. It’s taken a couple of months to get used to knowing how it feels to not get there.”
Accordingly, given his moves, staying home really appealed to the speedy outfielder.
“Being able to stay home is a big key factor,” Brown said. “I didn’t have the most looks but Tech was my best offer. I want to thank coach (Lawrence) Nesselrodt for the opportunity and the scholarship.”
Like he did at Independence, he is going to a new situation with a degree of familiarity.
Brown said he knows a couple of the players on the team, former Babe Ruth teammate Hunter Fansler from Woodrow Wilson and former Independence standout Logan Stump.
“It’s always nice to know a couple of guys coming in,” Brown said.
Cuthbert agreed.
“He’s going to a good program, I like coach Nesselrodt,” Cuthbert said. “He has a little advantage. Coach Goddard (long-time Independence coach Joe Goddard) helps coach Nesselrodt and they do a lot of the same things we do. Logan (Stump) has been there for a couple years. I think he has a chance to have a good career there.”
Brown is the fifth member of the recently graduated Independence senior class to sign to play at the next level.
