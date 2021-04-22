huntington — Noah Brown took a look at his side of the bracket and knew the test that awaited him.
No problem.
On Thursday, he found himself down 2-0 in his 285-pound state championship match.
Again, no problem.
Like he has all year, Brown faced the challenge head on and left the Mountain Health Arena with his second state title.
The Greenbrier West senior quickly fought off his early deficit and defeated Clay County senior Colton Casto via 6-3 decision to wrap up the Class AA-A state tournament.
Brown, who won the 220-pound title last season, joins Malik Boatwright, Dustin Yoakum and Marquis Frazier as two-time champions for the Cavaliers.
“It’s incredible,” Brown said. “I was down there in the first and I really got worried. I had to overcome and get some points on the board. I got it done and it feels amazing to be a two-timer and join the legends of Greenbrier West High School.”
Casto took Brown down at the 13-second mark of the first period, but he escaped four seconds later to make it 2-1 going to the second. Casto started down and got an escape, but Brown was able to take him down just as the buzzer sounded to tie the match at 3-3.
Brown again managed an escape and got a takedown with 1:26 to go. He remained on top the rest of the match — except the final two seconds when he got up, making the final score 6-4.
Brown may have been worried, but head coach Jeremy Tincher was not.
“For Buddha to give up the first takedown, and to come back and get two more takedowns, against a quality kid, just shows how talented he is,” Tincher said. “He never got down. He just kept chomping at it and kept wrestling. Got a quick escape after the takedown, in short time in the period, made it 2-1. When it was 2-1 I felt pretty good. I knew we were going to be OK.”
Brown went in as the state’s No. 1 heavyweight in the state rankings. Casto was No. 2 and Weir’s Jordan Brueck was No. 3 and Lewis County’s Julius Church was No. 4. Brown ended up pinning Church in the quarterfinals and then faced Brueck in Thursday morning’s semifinals and decisioned him 5-1.
“I knew when I saw the draw that I was going to have a tough way to the finals,” Brown said. “(Brueck and Church) ended up wrestling for third and fourth. Seeing that on the podium really makes you feel better, beating 2, 3 and 4. I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”
“What a great tournament,” Tincher said. “He had to beat both the best kids to win it. Buddha had to beat both, and he beat them both pretty convincingly. Honestly, I was really worried about his semifinal match because we had never seen (Brueck). I had watched the kid wrestle and knew he was going to come after him. He did, and Buddha handled it well.”
Brown stood tall all season, moving to heavyweight from 220.
“I just had to use my agility,” he said. “I’m a stronger kid than what opponents are going to wrestle. I’m still not used to wrestling the bigger kids. It was just something for me to adapt to and I feel like I adapted pretty well.”
“I told him, ‘It’s crazy that you’re going down there anyway, because you can win it at heavyweight,’” Tincher said. “‘There’s no reason for you to cut the weight. You might as well eat, life weights and feel good.’ It finally came to a point where I told him you’re not wrestling 220. You’re wrestling heavyweight. And he was fine and took off with it.”
The Cavaliers, who went in as the two-time defending Class A state champions, finished with 41.5 points and in fourth among Class A teams. Moorefield edged Cameron 54-53.5 to claim the championship.
Before the finals began, Tincher was presented with the NFHS Wrestling Coach of the Year Award.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com