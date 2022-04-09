(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Gilmer County's Trinity Bancroft, the girls three-point champion, fires away during her round at the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Gilmer County's Trinity Bancroft, the girls three-point champion, gets a high-five and the throphy from tournament director Bob Bolen at the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Chick-fil-A's (Class AAA/AA/A) Carrah Ferguson (Gilmer County) drives and scores as Jan-Care's (Class AAAA) Lauren Parish (#5, Princeton) defends during the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Jan-Care's (Class AAAA) Olivia Ziolkowski (Woodrow Wilson) pivots between Chick-fil-A's (Class AAA/AA/A) Hannah Blankenship (Wyoming East), left, and Anyah Brown (PikeView) to score during the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Chick-fil-A's (Class AAA/AA/A) Hannah Perdue (PikeView) shoots from three-point range as Jan-Care's (Class AAAA) Jayden Doub (#22, St. Albans) defends during the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Jan-Care's (Class AAAA) Adriana Law (Woodrow Wilson) drives and scores as Chick-fil-A's (Class AAA/AA/A) Kierra Richmond (Shady Spring) defends during the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Chick-fil-A's (Class AAA/AA/A) Anyah Brown (PikeView) hoists the trophy as the girls game's Most Valuable Player during the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Gilmer County's Trinity Bancroft, the girls three-point champion, fires away during her round at the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Gilmer County's Trinity Bancroft, the girls three-point champion, gets a high-five and the throphy from tournament director Bob Bolen at the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Chick-fil-A's (Class AAA/AA/A) Carrah Ferguson (Gilmer County) drives and scores as Jan-Care's (Class AAAA) Lauren Parish (#5, Princeton) defends during the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Jan-Care's (Class AAAA) Olivia Ziolkowski (Woodrow Wilson) pivots between Chick-fil-A's (Class AAA/AA/A) Hannah Blankenship (Wyoming East), left, and Anyah Brown (PikeView) to score during the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Chick-fil-A's (Class AAA/AA/A) Hannah Perdue (PikeView) shoots from three-point range as Jan-Care's (Class AAAA) Jayden Doub (#22, St. Albans) defends during the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Jan-Care's (Class AAAA) Adriana Law (Woodrow Wilson) drives and scores as Chick-fil-A's (Class AAA/AA/A) Kierra Richmond (Shady Spring) defends during the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Chick-fil-A's (Class AAA/AA/A) Anyah Brown (PikeView) hoists the trophy as the girls game's Most Valuable Player during the Scott Brown Classic Saturday afternoon in Shady Spring.
What a way to go out.
Anyah Brown scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds and walked away with the MVP trophy as the Chick-fil-A Class A-AA-AAA stars beat Jan Care Ambulance Class AAAA stars 77-69 in the Scott Brown/Little General Classic girls game Saturday at Shady Spring.
It was the first girls’ game in the long-running spring hoops showcase in 11 years.
“It means the world,” she said of winning the MVP. “I’ve never gotten anything like this in my life. It’s just crazy that in my last game I got something like this.
Brown will be starting college this year at WVU as a full-time student and ROTC member.
Brown and her teammates overcame a 10-point halftime deficit and a seven-point deficit with 12:10 remaining, highlighted by Brown’s teammate Hannah Perdue who had seven points. Perdue finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.
Up 62-59 with eight minutes left, Brown scored five straight points and that started a game-changing 9-0 run that put the small schools up12, 71-59, with 6:18 left.
That proved insurmountable for the Class AAAA stars.
They never got closer than six the rest of the way.
“We found a good group that jelled together (in the second half) but we also came out and put full-court pressure on them,” said PikeView’s Tracy Raban, coach of the small-school all-stars and the third PikeView Panther representative in the game. “We were able to apply some full-court pressure, especially with the Gilmer County girls (Trinity Bancroft and Malaysia Morgan), it’s what they are known for, and we were able to get some easy baskets.”
The small school stars scored 20 points off turnovers.
Big school coach Jamie Lamaster said his team appeared to get tired, partly due to the pressure and the fact it was the first game for many since the season ended last month,
“I think everybody got a little tired and then too, one thing we quit doing mid-second half was getting to the rim,” he said. “We started settling a little bit and we didn’t get to the rim as well as we could. But when we did get to the rim, we had some success.”
Especially in the first half, when Greenbrier East’s Daisha Summers did just that helping turn a 28-27 deficit into a nine-point lead when she fed Oak Hill’s Samiah Lynch for a basket inside and then scored four straight baskets as part of a 10-0 run.
That was the key that gave the big school squad a 43-33 lead at the half.
But in the second half the small schools used those two runs to turn the tables.
“Honestly I just felt like we connected, and our defense was really on it,” Brown said. “We were matching up really well and we figured out who worked well with who.”
In addition to Brown and Perdue, Gilmer County’s Bancroft scored 10 and the trio of Gilmer’s Morgan, Wyoming East’s Hannah Blankenship, and Summers County’s Maggie Stover had eight points each.
Woodrow Wilson’s Olivia Ziolkowski, who is expected to announce her college choice this week, had a huge game with a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds. Summers had 13 and eight rebounds and Capital’s Talayah Boxley had 10.
It was a huge ending for Brown, one which Raban was happy to see.
“She’s always been that kid who did the dirty work behind the scenes and never got rewarded for it,” Raban said. “I thought she ended the season well. But she never got a big award like that and to see her end her career like that makes it more special.”
Bancroft won the girls 3-point shootout prior to the game, and Blankenship was second.
Chick Fil A Class A-AA-AAA 77, Jan Care Class AAAA 69