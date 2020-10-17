CHARMCO — The 54th meeting on the gridiron between Class A combatants Richwood and Greenbrier West appeared to be a mismatch on paper.
Unfortunately for the visiting Lumberjacks, looks were not deceiving.
Powered by 43 unanswered points and a six-touchdown performance from all-state running back Noah Brown, Greenbrier West rolled over Richwood 64-12.
"We are pleased. We had a little bit of adversity tonight with the penalties, but overall we are pretty pleased. The offense did a really good job," Greenbrier West head coach Toby Harris said.
The Class A No. 3 Cavaliers (7-0) entered Friday's clash undefeated, having allowed just six points over their last three contests on defense. The offense had been equally as impressive, scoring an average of nearly 60 points in the three victories.
Richwood, on the other hand, came to Charmco riding a three-game losing skid, struggling on both sides of the ball.
While the final score may indicate differently, for just over a quarter of football, the Lumberjacks stood toe-to-toe with the Cavaliers.
After West roared down the field on the opening drive to take a 7-0 lead on Brown's first touchdown, Richwood shocked the home crowd when Caleb Jantuah beat the defenders to the outside edge and raced 78 yards for a score to cut the West lead to 7-6.
"(Jantuah) is really tough. You have to contain him because he is a really good football player and a really good kid," Harris said. "He is going to make big plays."
With Brown nursing an injury suffered on the next series, quarterback Kaiden Pack moved the Cavaliers down the field, hitting Lawson Vaughan for a 22-yard touchdown pass to push the lead out to 14-6.
A fumble on the next Richwood series gave the home team the ball inside the Lumberjacks 20-yard line. Two plays later, Brown was back on the field and scored from 13 yards out.
Opening the second quarter, the Lumberjacks (1-6) faced a fourth-and-18 inside its own 20, but a roughing the kicker call gave them new life. Five plays later, Jantuah struck again from 36 yards out to make it a 21-12 game.
However, the story of the night was Richwood's inability to stop the Cavaliers' powerhouse offense.
A 49-yard kickoff return by Pack put the ball at midfield, and four plays later Brown scored again from eight yards out for a 27-12 lead.
Aided by a couple of personal foul penalties, the Lumberjacks moved the ball down to the West 15-yard line with just under three minutes to play in the half. But the Cavaliers defense rose to the occasion with two sacks, a forced incompletion and a tackle for loss to end the threat.
Getting the ball back with just under two minutes before halftime, West refused to sit on the lead.
"We went into our two-minute offense there and it didn't take us long to score," Harrris said.
Two passes from Pack to Levi Weikle tallied a quick 55 yards. Pack then found Brown for a 10-yard gain and Brown finished the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run to give the Cavaliers a 35-12 lead at the break.
"Weikle is catching the ball well and is making some nice cuts with the ball," Harris said. "He is giving us that back that we needed when teams key on Noah."
If the score before the half wasn't the backbreaker, the opening minute of the second half was when West recovered a squib kick to start the third quarter.
"We have been working on that. Their guy was back a little bit deep, so we tried to get it in the hole between the first line and the second line. It was a perfect kick and our guys got down on the ball," Harrris said.
Pack would find Brown for a 40-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 42-12 with less than a minute gone in the third quarter.
With the defense hounding Richwood the rest of the way, Brown would score twice more in the third quarter and Jayden Robinson capped the scoring with a 35-yard run late in the quarter.
"Our defense has been playing really well and it was good for them to be tested. We were missing a couple of guys in there that were out sick. It gave us a chance to play some younger kids," Harris said.
Greenbrier West is back home again next Friday, Oct. 23, when it hosts Sherman, while Richwood will host Tug Valley.
R: 6 6 0 0 — 12
GW: 21 14 29 0 — 64
First quarter
GW: Noah Brown 10 run (Kaiden Pack kick)
R: Caleb Jantuah 79 run (kick no good)
GW: Lawson Vaughan 22 pass from Pack (Pack kick)
GW: Brown 14 run (Pack kick)
Second quarter
R: Jantuah 36 run (rush failed)
GW: Brown 8 run (Kick no good)
GW: Pack 4 run (Pack rush)
Third quarter
GW: Brown 35 pass from Pack (Pack kick)
GW: Brown 5 run (Vaughan pass from Pack)
GW: Brown 5 run (Pack kick)
GW: Jayden Robinson 35 run (Pack kick)