Bad enough Shady Spring lost several key components to its state tournament team of a year ago via graduation, but things got worse when outstanding right fielder Tyler Mackey was sidelined for his senior year due to a football injury last fall.
It didn’t get better when Jalon Bailey, who had earned the left field position, was sidelined most of the season when he ran into a pole chasing a ball early in the season.
Just like that, coach Jordan Meadows lost the corner outfield spots.
It was certainly a conundrum.
The answer ended up being a little-used senior who had waited his turn and a backup infielder. And Parker Brown and Aiden Calvert have been more than just adequate fill-ins.
Both have been solid during the Tigers' run back to the state tournament.
Shady Spring (21-11) will take on Keyser (20-6) in the Class AA tournament’s second game at about 8 p.m. Friday at GoMart Ball Park in Charleston.
Brown hit .304 and led the Tigers with 10 doubles and 33 RBIs. He also scored 26 runs, drew 23 walks and had an on-base percentage of just under .500.
Calvert hit .265 with four doubles, a triple, 19 RBIs and he was fourth in runs scored with 28.
Never sure it would come, Brown waited his turn and when Mackey was injured, he made the most of his opportunity in his final season. Now he will start in right field for Shady Spring in the state tournament.
"He is a senior, he deserves it, he's earned it, he's waited his time," Meadows said. "He took that role when Mackey got hurt and does an excellent job. You saw in the Nicholas County game the hustle he puts on. He loves what he does. Baseball is the only sport he plays so he works hard at it."
Calvert was a career infielder.
"This is the first time he has ever played outfield. He was a middle infielder, a shortstop/second baseman, but he was behind Cam (Manns, shortstop), and Cash (McCall, infielder) and (Colten) Tate (second base). Then when Jalon got hurt early in the season and we needed a left fielder we put him out there and he's done a great job. He's made a bunch of diving catches and that's been a big role for us."
Parker was responsible for givi the outfield its moniker, the "No-Fly Zone.”
And, along with junior center fielder Jake Meadows, a veteran and a team leader, the outfield has been outstanding, especially in the postseason. In the final two games of the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament, they were everywhere. Add Bailey returning for the postseason and lending a hand and the foursome has been stellar.
Brown made an incredible catch in the sixth inning of the 4-3 championship game victory against Nicholas County when he laid out going toward the first base foul line to steal a hit.
Bailey — in center field for Meadows, who was pitching in the championship game — had a nice diving catch early in that game.
Meadows gunned down a runner in an elimination game earlier in the series and Calvert had a few nice running catches throughout the series.
No-Fly Zone indeed.
Brown said he took the moniker "No-Fly Zone" from the gridiron.
"I stole it from the 2015 Denver Broncos actually," Brown said of the NFL team’s secondary that led the NFL in pass defense that year. "We try not to let anything drop when we are out there, and I decided that would be a cool nickname."
Calvert said the switch from middle infielder to corner outfielder has not been that tough, partly because he has always considered himself a utility type player.
“It was pretty easy (transition to outfield) because I had guys like Jake and Coach J (Jordan Meadows) talking me through it and teach me how to play (outfield),” Calvert said. “I had to adapt and learn a new role. I’m kind of like utility. I can play anywhere they want me to go.”
Jake Meadows also proved a valuable resource to the two corner outfielders as a three-year starter and a state tournament veteran.
Even when he is on the mound, he knows he can count on the No-Fly Zone keeping up their end of the bargain as they did in the sectional championship.
"When (Nicholas County) hit a ball to the outfield I was confident they were going to catch the ball,” Meadows said. "I can't remember one ball that dropped. They did a great job."
Meadows leads the team in hitting (.433), runs (42) and hits (39).
"It's kind of like a Meadows family tradition, playing center field and hitting leadoff," coach Meadows said. "When he came to high school he knew where he was going and what position we were going to put him in.
“I started coaching here in 2019 when my other brother was the center fielder. He’s been around Shady baseball for 10 years now. Being a leadoff hitter, being lefty, seeing a lot of pitches, when he goes, we go. That’s what I tell everybody. When he gets on base, Cam gets hits, Tate gets hits, Adam (Richmond) gets hits, we steal bases.”
Meadows' play in the outfield has always been a strength.
“In the outfield he is the captain out there, he takes control,” Jordan Meadows said. “He takes care of the communication. He’s a great center fielder.”
And Bailey has been ready to go since recovering from the accident, healing that was certainly helped when he made a diving snag of a sinking shot to rob a hit in the championship game.
“It’s tough just going through that, it’s kind of always in the back of your mind thinking it could happen again,” Bailey said. “When I’m out there I just play, and I don’t think about it and I don’t let it affect my game.”
He was ready to go as soon as he was cleared, coach Meadows said.
“He came out with a mask on and he was ready to play,” Jordan Meadows said. “We told him he was going to be a courtesy runner for the sectionals then he got fully cleared (prior to the first elimination game against Nicholas) and we put him out there Saturday (in center). If there had been a hit to the fence, I really don’t know what we would have expected. He might have been a little trigger shy. But he made a diving catch and there was no (hesitation)."
Bailey remained positive despite the injury costing him the bulk of his sophomore year.
“It was tough (losing his spot) because we are out there having fun, and it can be taken away just like that,” Bailey said. “My season was pretty much gone. But I’ve still got two so it’s not as bad as Mackey’s senior injury where it was his senior year.”
After sweeping through its section. Keyser won the Class AA Region 1 championship over Oak Glen in three games. Junior shortstop/pitcher Noah Broadwater leads the Golden Tornado in hitting at .493 (with five home runs, 42 runs, 34 RBI), and fellow junior catcher Logan Rotruck is hitting .444 (three home run, 27 RBI). Second baseman/pitcher Seth Healy (.438) and Evan Jenkins (.404) complete a foursome of Keyser players hitting over .400.
First baseman Caden Youngblood is hitting .394 and infielder Chase Davis .354 for a Golden Tornado team hitting .350 as a team.
Broadwater and Jenkins are the top pitchers. Broadwater is 6-2 on the season, with 51 strikeouts and just 11 walks in 38 innings. Jenkins is 4-2 with 51 strikeouts and 16 walks in 45.1 innings.
